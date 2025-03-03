Everton manager David Moyes are keen on signing a "very good" Premier League player at the end of the season, according to a new transfer rumour.

Moyes' transfer plans at Everton outlined

Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez is seen as an option for Everton this summer, with Aston Villa also reportedly interested in their upcoming Champions League opponent. The Ecuadorian is still only 20 but he is already impressing for a Champions League round of 16 team week in week out.

The Blues are reportedly looking to bring in young players from the Championship this summer, looking to turn them into superstars over time. It is an approach that Moyes is thought to be interested in adopting, but experienced individuals will also be added to provide balance in the squad.

Indeed, the Blues are ready to make an approach for Brentford captain Christian Norgaard, who has impressed for the Bees this season. The midfielder has scored three goals and registered two assists across 23 appearances this term, and could be a shrewd addition by Moyes.

It doesn't look like Jack Harrison will be staying on at Everton after the current campaign, however, with his second loan move in a row at Goodison Park not expected to be made permanent in the summer.

Moyes wants "very good" West Ham player at Everton

According to Claret&Hugh, Moyes wants to seal a reunion with West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek in the summer transfer window, having managed him during his time in charge of the Hammers.

In fact, the 30-year-old is described as a "priority" signing for the Blues boss, who is also looking to reunite with right-back Vladimir Coufal, but the goalscoring midfielder is the main man at the top of the list.