West Ham and David Moyes have been given a boost in their search for a new forward, coming amid claims they're also in talks for Kalvin Phillips.

Steidten taking late January window action at West Ham

Before this week, it had been a quiet winter window for West Ham.

Recently, widespread reports suggested that a knee recovery setback for Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta's two-month injury lay-off and Mohammed Kudus being at AFCON kickstarted the Hammers' transfer plans.

Star winger Jarrod Bowen's recent knock was also a key reason for this, but the Englishman is now expected to return against Sheffield United this weekend.

Following these real concerns, claims emerged that West Ham are after both a new forward and a midfielder, with Sky Sports breaking news today that the Hammers have opened talks over a deal for Kalvin Phillips.

Technical director Tim Steidten appears to be taking action as we approach the latter stage of this transfer window, and journalist Sacha Tavolieri now claims another player is likely to join West Ham.

Wilfried Gnonto expected to join West Ham

Indeed, the Belgian reporter took to X this week with news on Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto. Tavolieri says Leeds expect Gnonto to join West Ham, and he is "likely" to make the move to east London. Daniel Farke's side, for their part, are already chasing Burnley's Manuel Benson as a replacement for the Italian.

Gnonto has been linked with a move to West Ham this window, as journalist Dean Jones recently pointed out that the club were considering a January approach.

Now, it appears the move is still developing, with some reports out of Gnonto's homeland claiming Leeds are likely to demand around £13 million. The 20-year-old has been more of a bit-part player at Elland Road this term compared to last, but reporter Jones expressed his surprise at this, considering how "brilliant" Gnonto is.

"I'm really surprised a player that is this good is not in the starting lineup at a Championship club," he said to GiveMeSport.

"Especially when he was given a second chance at Leeds to make things work and was forgiven for that little moment he had in the summer. He is a brilliant player."