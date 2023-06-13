Jarrod Bowen etched his name in West Ham United folklore when firing in the winning goal in last week's Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina.

That 90th-minute strike earned United a 2-1 win in Prague and ended the club's 43-year wait for a major trophy, while at the same time helping to cover the cracks of a poor Premier League campaign.

Bowen is not the only player West Ham have signed from a Championship club, having brought the forward in from Hull City for around £20m three-and-a-half years ago, and they may be about to repeat the trick.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hammers are in the running to sign Alex Scott from second-tier side Bristol City, though they face competition from Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Is Alex Scott ready for the Premier League?

Scott is still aged just 19, yet he has already racked up 81 appearances for City in the Championship, almost half of those (40) coming in the 2022-23 season.

The ten yellow cards Scott collected in the league last season - the most of any City player - gives a rough indication of what the England U20 international is all about.

However, the Guernsey-born youngster - who can play as a holding midfielder, attacking midfielder and even out wide - particularly thrives in terms of beating his opponents and getting the ball forward.

Indeed, with 2.34 progressive carries per 90 minutes over the past year, Scott ranks in the top 22% of his positional peers, as per FBref. He is also in the top 17% when it comes to successful take-ons.

Scott's impressive midfield game at such a young age earned him the ultimate compliment earlier this year when Pep Guardiola described him as an "unbelievable player" following Manchester City's 3-0 win at Ashton Gate in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Robins' reported £25m valuation is said to be putting prospective buyers off making a move but, as was the case with Bowen, there is value to be had from signing players from the Championship.

Like Scott, Bowen had only been a Championship regular for two full seasons before being given a Premier League chance by West Ham.

As pointed out by transfer insider ExWHUEmployee on The West Ham Way podcast, the Hammers are "looking at players in the Championship" this summer with the belief that they will adapt to the Premier League quicker than a foreign import, such as big-money recruit Gianluca Scamacca last year.

Bowen is not West Ham's only success story when recruiting players from further down the ladder, with the likes of Michail Antonio, Flynn Downes and Aaron Cresswell all making an impact. Last season, those four players made a combined 120 appearances in the Premier League alone.

The lure of European football next season, plus a sizeable sum of up to £100m incoming for Declan Rice, means West Ham can lure a higher calibre of player to the London Stadium this summer.

But it may well be that a player such as Scott ticks all the boxes for David Moyes as he looks to repeat the success of previous windows.