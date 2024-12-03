West Ham United have now been told a key condition of them potentially signing Brighton forward Evan Ferguson in January, with multiple reports linking Julen Lopetegui's side to the Republic of Ireland starlet.

West Ham thrashed 5-2 by Arsenal as Julen Lopetegui faces sack

Lopetegui is a man under ever-increasing pressure, especially after their 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Arsenal, with the away side 4-0 up after half an hour after cutting through West Ham like a knife through butter.

It was a Premier League record-equalling opening 45 minutes of goals, and while West Ham did threaten an exceptional comeback by notching two back, Gunners star Bukayo Saka put the result beyond all doubt with his penalty deep into first period stoppage time.

Lopetegui was left "frustrated" by their lacklustre defending and some of the decisions that went against them, but did praise his players for showing the "character" to compete in stages.

"Overall, I am frustrated with the first-half. We deserved two goals, but they didn't deserve five," said Lopetegui on West Ham's 5-2 defeat to Arsenal.

West Ham's next five Premier League matches Date Leicester City (away) December 3 Wolves (home) December 9 Bournemouth (away) December 16 Brighton (home) December 21 Southampton (away) December 26

"We were unlucky in the decisions, in my opinion. The first goal, I think it was a block. We were unlucky. We have to do better for sure. We didn't make good decisions in a defensive way - that's why it was a strange match.

"The team showed character to compete. We were unlucky with the decisions today. We asked before the match, the referee with the block, as a coach we have to know the limit.

"This week we have to do better in our individual actions, in a defensive way."

Lopetegui's men next face Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City tonight at the King Power Stadium, and it is surely a must-win game for the Spaniard. FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is now being seriously linked with the West Ham job, and while Hammers chiefs are hesitant to axe Lopetegui so early, there is alarm within the London Stadium over their dismal form right now (The Guardian).

West Ham told Brighton condition of potential Evan Ferguson deal in January

Amidst their on-field struggles, West Ham are planning to sign a striker in January, following Niclas Fullkrug's struggles with injury since his £27 million arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Brighton striker Ferguson is on West Ham's radar heading into January, with reports suggesting the 20-year-old could depart on loan in the winter after falling behind Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro in the Amex pecking order.

GiveMeSport have shared an update on their pursuit of the Irishman, sharing one condition of a potential temporary deal for interested sides, including West Ham.

They write that Brighton are likely to only green-light a straight loan for Ferguson, and they're not inclined to negotiate a buy option clause, meaning his maximum stay in east London would be for six months.

The Seagulls clearly see a bright future for Ferguson, going by this update, and it is believed they've not fully signed off on his January exit just yet - despite his lack of consistent game time under Fabian Hurzeler.

Other reports have claimed that the price tag to sign him permanently would be around £60 million, and it is very debatable whether West Ham could afford that next summer anyway.