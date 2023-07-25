Highlights

West Ham United would be interested in signing Armando Broja from Chelsea this summer should he become available on loan according to ExWHUEmployee.

The Albanian striker missed the second half of last season with a devastating knee injury.

Will Armando Broja leave Chelsea this summer?

The striker could depart Stamford Bridge this window in search of game time.

The forward enjoyed a strong loan spell in the 2021/22 season with Southampton, managing 10 goal contributions in 39 games and recording a WhoScored average rating of 6.59 in the Premier League. The striker's performances caught the eye of Premier League legend Alan Shearer, who said to Premier League Productions. “Let me tell you, this lad is clinical, His goal against Brentford made him the youngest player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four home starts. As a striker, it’s all about taking chances and scoring goals, so stats like this tell me he can thrive in the Premier League. Broja is a young striker with an eye for goal and has a bright future in the Premier League.”

The forward, who has been hailed as the "fastest man in the world" by Raheem Sterling, returned to parent club Chelsea ahead of the 2022/23 season hoping to nail down a starting spot and cement his place in the Blues side, however, the forward managed just three starts in all competitions before a devastating knee injury in a friendly against Aston Villa ruled him out for the rest of the season.

This summer, Chelsea have signed two forwards in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, therefore may be hard to come by for Broja this season, so a loan move may be the correct move to make this summer on a personal level in order to play regular football and bounce back from the injury.

According to journalist Simon Phillips via his Substack, Broja could be available on loan with the Hammers interested in a potential move for the 21-year-old.

Speaking on The West Ham Way podcast on Patreon, ExWHUEmployee revealed that the club have had a long-standing interest in the forward, and his is just one of multiple Blues youngsters the club are considering: "We’ve also looked at youngsters from other clubs, mainly Chelsea. Obviously they’ve got Armando Broja who we tried to sign last summer, if he was to be available for a loan and maybe one of our forwards was to move on then he would be another that we would look to sign."

Who Would Armando Broja replace at West Ham United?

There are two real candidates who could depart the London Stadium this summer should Broja arrive.

Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca could call time on his Hammers career after just one season. Following his £35.5m move from Sassuolo, the striker struggled to meet expectations, managing just eight goals in 27 appearances, with just three coming in the league, as poor form and knee problems prevented the 24-year-old from really being able to build form. There are reports now that both Inter Milan and Roma are interested in a transfer this summer with the Nerrazzuri preparing an €18-20 million(£15.4-17.2m) offer for the striker. Scamacca also recently completed a lengthy interview with the Italian outlet Cronache di Spogliatoio where he spoke on his desire to join his boyhood club Roma.

Michail Antonio is another forward who could depart this summer after 10 years with the club. A potential move to Saudi Arabia with Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq is reportedly heavily interesting the Jamaican international who is moving into the final year of his deal. West Ham reportedly won't stand in the striker's way and would sell this window for £10m.