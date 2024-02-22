West Ham are "very serious" about signing one club's £15 million star who could end up making a "very, very good" move to east London, according to pundit Carlton Palmer.

Moyes under pressure as new contract delayed

All the noise at West Ham right now is surrounding manager David Moyes and his future at the club.

Winless in 2024, the Hammers fanbase is growing increasingly impatient with Moyes despite them winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last May and qualifying for Europe in each of his full campaigns.

While the aforementioned is true, West Ham also flirted with relegation to the Championship last term, and there have been some complaints over Moyes' dogmatic style of play - which isn't exactly easy on the eye.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

Supporters were seen holding "Moyes out" banners during their 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, and it is believed West Ham are looking at alternative managers, should results get any worse.

It will be interesting to see exactly who is in the West Ham dugout this summer, and who the club could bring in to back him.

West Ham "very serious about signing" Hayden Hackney

Indeed, technical director Tim Steidten will need to turn his attention to the transfer market once Moyes' future is resolved, and pundit Palmer says West Ham really want to sign Middlesbrough starlet Hayden Hackney.

The Englishman, who's made 21 second-tier appearances for Boro this season, could end up costing them around £15 million.

“West Ham, amongst other Premier League clubs, are very serious about signing Middlesbrough’s young star Hayden Hackney,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Hayden’s been blighted by injury this season, which has hampered his season somewhat. But he has done very, very well in now being selected for the England U21s.

“With Middlesbrough’s lack of consistency this season, it’s going to be difficult for them to overhaul a seven-point deficit to at least get in the play-offs. So, it is a feeling that Hayden will leave Middlesbrough in the summer for pastures new. Certainly, he will be going to the Premier League, and it’s believed, although he’s had a dip in form, that Middlesbrough would be looking to expect a fee of £12m to 15m.

“Obviously, it’s always difficult to see whether a player can step up to the Premier League, but he’s a young lad with plenty, plenty of ability, and that has earned him a call-up to the England U21s. So, yes I think should Middlesbrough not get promoted this season, we could see Hayden Hackney leaving.

“You look at a club like West Ham, would he get a chance to play at West Ham? Probably more likely to break through into West Ham’s first team than one of the bigger clubs, so yes that could be a very, very good move for the player.”