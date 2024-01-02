With West Ham United vying for a European place yet again in the Premier League this season, David Moyes could turn to the January transfer window to cement his side's place in the top six and potentially beyond. The Hammers currently sit as high as sixth and just seven points adrift of the top four in what could be a dream campaign in England's top flight.

Those at the London Stadium will be well aware that there's still a long way to go, but the winter window could suddenly put an even greater positive spin on their season so far if they land their targets. Among those that they're reportedly eyeing is a rival player who knows all about qualifying for European football.

West Ham transfer news

When West Ham lost Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer, it was easy to worry about just how they'd replace the midfielder and splash the cash gained from his departure. Months later, however, and those fears have been firmly put to bed. The Hammers signed Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse to boost their midfield, before turning their attention to Mohammed Kudus, who has starred further forward. Now, they could repeat their transfer genius by landing a defensive target on the cheap.

According to Football Transfers, West Ham have made contact to sign Eric Dier, who will be allowed to leave Tottenham Hotspur this month. The defender's current contract runs out in the summer, meaning that the Lilywhites are on course to lose him for free if they do not cash in this month. Given that Moyes is reportedly impressed by Dier and sees him as a player similar to summer target Harry Maguire, a deal could certainly be on the cards for West Ham in the transfer window this month.

"Reliable" Dier desperately needs move

Dier's game time shows just how much he needs a Spurs departure. The England international has started just one Premier League game for the Lilywhites this season, even amid injuries to both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

A January switch to West Ham would be coming at the perfect time for both parties. Dier would be staying at the top level in England's top flight, with West Ham competing for a place in the top six, and the Hammers would be getting a player with the experience that could make all the difference in the remainder of the campaign.

It's been some fall from grace for Dier since Ange Postecoglou arrived since he was once at the centre of praise from former boss Antonio Conte. Conte said via The Daily Mail: "What I can tell you is that Eric has improved a lot since I arrived. We are talking about a reliable player, 100 per cent focused in every game. He is not a player who alternates with a big performance then a drop. He is providing great continuity in his role and playing every game. I can also tell you he is a really good guy, with great will, desire to work and improve."

Even despite his struggles under the Aussie manager, there is no question his experience and know-how could add crucial depth and leadership to a Hammers side riding the crest of a wave.