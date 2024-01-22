West Ham United, with Michail Antonio still sidelined through injury and Danny Ings still struggling to make his mark, are reportedly in the market for a new forward, making surprise contact for one particular Premier League striker. As the January transfer window approaches its deadline, the Hammers could yet add to their attack.

West Ham transfer news

The biggest name linked with a move to the London Stadium when it comes to solving their striker problem has been Victor Boniface. According to reports, the Hammers are ready to smash their transfer record to sign the Bayer Leverkusen man. However, David Moyes' verdict on West Ham's budget may suggest otherwise.

Moyes has previously said: "Our budget isn't huge in this window. There's lots of reasons why there's probably not a lot of signings going on. We probably need to sell to get some other players in. If that’s the case then we’re probably in a selling mood, rather than a loaning mood.”

With that said the Irons could yet turn to alternative options for Boniface and those who may not cost such a hefty price this month. And among those could be Aston Villa's Jhon Duran. According to reliable reporter Alan Nixon, West Ham have made a "surprise" enquiry for Duran in their search to put an end to their forward woes.

Nixon revealed in his Patreon: “Hammers have also made a surprise inquiry for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. The Colombian wants more game time and may fancy a move. However Villa are unlikely to do business for Duran, who has other admirers including Chelsea, unless there is a big offer rather than a loan deal.”

Given that Duran only joined the Midlands club last summer, their transfer stance is hardly a surprise even amid West Ham's reported interest, with The Guardian since adding that the Hammers have had a reply, with their approach rejected by Villa.

"Powerful" Duran could replace Antonio

Amid Antonio's injury concerns and status as a player not exactly getting any younger at 33 years old, West Ham could be wise to sign someone of Duran's calibre. The 20-year-old has struggled to displace the in-form Ollie Watkins at Villa Park this season, meaning that a move could suit all parties involved this season. The youngster has previously earned the praise of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who posted on X earlier in Duran's career:

Duran's stats, when he has been given a chance, make for impressive reading. The forward has scored four goals in all competitions, having started seven games and played a total of 659 minutes - the same as just over seven games. At 20 years old, the Colombian is only likely to get better too, making him an ideal replacement for Antonio. As the window comes to a close, it will be interesting to see whether West Ham push on and seal a surprise deal.