It is believed another West Ham player is now eyeing a deadline day exit after Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals, with one club even opening talks to sign him before the cut-off at 11pm.

Benrahma closing on Lyon move after Fornals agrees Betis terms

As we fast approach the end of this January transfer window, it appears we may now be making some headway regarding the future of wantaway winger Benrahma.

Earlier this week, we relayed news from Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth that West Ham agreed a deal with Lyon over the Algerian's exit, but supporters have been forced to wait a little while longer for the player to actually agree to it.

Now, it is believed Benrahma has reached an agreement on personal terms with Lyon as he makes his way to France for a medical. Barring any hiccups in the process, both West Ham and Lyon are now hopeful a full transfer can be completed before tonight's deadline.

Before Benrahma's pending move to Lyon, it was reported that midfielder Fornals has also agreed terms with Real Betis - who are currently managed by former West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.

The issues stalling that particular move are between Betis and the Hammers, who are yet to agree on an actual fee for the Spaniard. However, Fornals does want to make the move to La Liga, as again reported by Sheth.

These potential outgoings could help to free up squad space and funds for West Ham to bring in a desired left-winger, which has been widely rumoured as a real item on the agenda for manager David Moyes.

It's therefore imperative that the club seal transfers away for unwanted fringe members of Moyes' squad, and news has come to light on another player who could depart the London Stadium today.

Maxwel Cornet wants to leave with West Ham in Palace talks

Indeed, as reported by Ed Aarons of The Guardian, West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet would like a move to Crystal Palace and "talks are continuing" over a deal.

The Ivorian recently got on West Ham's scoresheet in a 2-2 draw away to Sheffield United, but that is one of the rare cameos Cornet has made under Moyes since his arrival from Burnley in 2022.

Cornet's West Ham stats in all competitions since joining from Burnley Number (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 31 Goals 1 Assists 6 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 914

Called a "handful" on his day by former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell (Football Insider), this hasn't done enough for Moyes to play him more often, and it is perhaps best if he seeks to revive his career elsewhere.