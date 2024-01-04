West Ham United could move for an "underrated" Premier League star in January, and it is believed manager David Moyes is a firm admirer of the player.

Moyes ready to make winter window signings

At the start of December, when asked the tough question as to how West Ham will cope without both Nayef Aguerd and Mohammed Kudus at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Scotsman suggested January could be a solution.

Aguerd will represent Morocco at the tournament and Kudus will be starting for Ghana as both men fly out for international duty, and they'll be a sore miss for the Hammers. The duo could be absent for around a month, and they were arguably missed during West Ham's 0-0 draw with Brighton earlier this week.

“We might need to look at things depending on who will get called up," said Moyes on January transfers and AFCON early last month.

"We know two key players, Mo and Nayef, will be nailed on to go into our country. They are two players starting in our XI so that alters things a wee bit."

It's also believed that West Ham could sell as many as four players this month, with Germany international Thilo Kehrer already on his way to Monaco and a medical scheduled.

The departures could make way for new arrivals, with Moyes looking to sign a new centre-back for West Ham among strengthening other positions. One defender who's been linked with a move to east London is Wolves defender Max Kilman, with talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook sharing an update this week.

Moyes really likes Kilman

It is believed Moyes is a long-term admirer of Kilman and, as a result, West Ham could make a move for the colossal 6 foot 4 defender in January.

While the Molineux side won't want to sell their star centre-back this month, they're under strict financial and restrictions to stay within the boundaries of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Max Kilman's best Premier League games for Wolves this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Wolves 3-0 Everton 7.89 Luton 1-1 Wolves 7.69 Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves 7.36 Everton 0-1 Wolves 7.36 Brentford 1-4 Wolves 7.26

Kilman was also a 2023 summer target after West Ham received the huge financial windfall of their £105 million fee for ex-captain Declan Rice.

The 26-year-old has started every single top-flight game under Wolves boss Gary O'Neil this season, proving a fixture of their backline, with only Palace and Everton conceding less goals than them in the bottom 10.

Kilman has also been called "pure class" and "nationally underrated" by esteemed members of the media like football commentator Jacqui Oatley, posting on X last year: