West Ham United, as the January transfer window approaches, could be one of a number of sides that look to make season-altering additions in the Premier League.

The Hammers have enjoyed a solid first half to the campaign, albeit one that has featured a couple of results to forget and sit as high as ninth. Having recently been smashed 5-0 by Fulham, West Ham were given a reminder about the changes they may need to make in the winter window, with a number of stars potentially heading for the exit door. And that could even include a player that David Moyes is a fan of.

West Ham transfer news

Those at the London Stadium got things fairly spot on in the summer transfer window, despite selling Declan Rice to Arsenal. The likes of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus have all found their feet relatively quickly to hand the Hammers a major boost. Now, however, West Ham's attention looks set to shift towards departures, which could include the sale of one specific forward who has struggled at times in the current campaign.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, West Ham could now be ready to sell Danny Ings in the January transfer window, with clubs at the bottom of the Premier League and top of the Championship keeping an eye on the former Liverpool man's situation. The striker's departure could come despite the fact that a source told Football Insider that Moyes is a "big fan" of Ings. When the January window swings open, the 31-year-old certainly looks like one to keep an eye on, as the club aim to make room and raise funds for further incomings.

January the right time for "brilliant" Ings to leave West Ham

Whilst Moyes is reportedly a fan of Ings, January appears to be the right time for all parties to go their separate ways. Ings' goals just have not arrived at the London Stadium, with the former Southampton star finding the back of the net just three times in 37 appearances for the Hammers, whilst only recording a further two assists. Given that he's only made one Premier League start in the current campaign too, the forward could do with a January exit.

If his next club can get him back to his best, then Ings could make a significant impact. Matty Cash was certainly impressed with his former teammate at Aston Villa, saying:

“I was delighted for Danny. He is one of the smartest players I have played with. His record speaks for itself. He’s scored goals at the highest level. Any striker needs goals and he got them at Brighton. His movement in front of goal is brilliant. He knows when to run and when to get in the middle of the goal. That is why he has scored so many goals in his career. Any striker needs to watch him and his movement because he is brilliant.”