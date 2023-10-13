West Ham United have been one of the surprises of the Premier League season so far. After they lost Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer transfer window, it wouldn't have been far fetched to assume that they'd flirt with relegation once again, particularly after they struggled domestically during the last campaign. The Hammers recruited well however, and have been rewarded.

The January transfer window hands David Moyes another chance to improve his side, and that could see further additions come through the door at the London Stadium, including a current free agent who previously starred in England's top flight.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

As things stand, now in the second international break of the season, West Ham sit as high as seventh, on 14 points, and above the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. The London club have been helped by the additions of James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez, who have all got off to a perfect start under Moyes.

If they build on this start, we could be talking about West Ham as a European club for the third consecutive season, in what would be some achievement. One particular January signing could help towards that goal, too.

The latest David de Gea transfer news has claimed that West Ham are interested in the goalkeeper. According to Football Transfers, the Hammers have made the first move by speaking to the former Manchester United player's representatives about an 18-month deal in the January transfer window. De Gea's preference reportedly remains a return to Spain, but a move back to the Premier League is seemingly on the table.

A move could make perfect sense, with Football Transfers reporting that Lucasz Fabianski wants to leave West Ham, and that Alphonse Areola has received a big offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club to potentially leave the Hammers without a number one.

Should West Ham sign David De Gea?

Whilst De Gea is still without a club since leaving Manchester United last summer at the end of his contract, he remains a top goalkeeper. It is worth remembering that this is a player who only won the Premier League's Golden Glove last season, making his free agent status all the more confusing. Manchester United's loss could be West Ham's gain, however, in a deal that could take them up a level.

The shot-stopper earned plenty of deserved praise whilst at Old Trafford, including from current United manager Erik ten Hag, who said, via the BBC: "Everyone has his own opinion but for me, the first thing for a goalkeeper is to protect the goal and make sure you don't concede goals. In that fact he is magnificent.

"But with the feet he has capabilities as well. That is not only with the keeper but also the one in front and what options you give to bring passes in. I am convinced he can do it. The games so far he proved it."

With that said, if De Gea remains without a club come January, West Ham could get themselves one of the smartest deals of the season.