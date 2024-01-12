West Ham are now considering a "shock" January bid for Sporting Lisbon forward Marcus Edwards as a report shares details on the club's transfer plans.

Moyes working to sign forward for West Ham

According to recent reports, West Ham's strategy for the winter window has changed dramatically following a series of injury blows and absentees.

Star forward Jarrod Bowen, midfielder Lucas Paqueta and defender Konstantinos Mavropanos joined the Hammers injury list following their 1-1 draw to Bristol City in the FA Cup last weekend. Striker Michail Antonio has also suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee problem, leaving manager David Moyes desperately short of options, with Mohammed Kudus also at AFCON with Ghana right now.

This wave of bad news has resulted in West Ham's pursuit of a new forward, and it is believed Moyes is personally working to sign a new attacker or two.

The club have been linked with both Ajax star Steven Bergwijn and Sunderland winger Jack Clarke as two of their most concrete targets from credible sources, like reporter Sam Dean of The Telegraph.

New forward targets are appearing on a pretty regular basis as well, with Sky reporter Gianluca Di Marzio claiming West Ham have also had an approach rejected for Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson this week.

It appears a new arrival to bolster Moyes' final third options is well and truly possible before January 31, with reporter Jack Rosser now sharing some news on Lisbon star Edwards.

West Ham considering "shock" Edwards bid

As per his information, writing for The Sun, West Ham are considering a "shock" January bid for Edwards as the club seek to make forward signings soon.

The former Tottenham starlet has come on leaps and bounds since his move to Portugal, where he now stands out as one of Ruben Amorim's star players.

Edwards boasts seven league goal contributions in total so far this season, ranking among Sporting's top three best-performers by average match rating, according to WhoScored.

The Hammers are apparently "scrambling" for attacking reinforcements, with Edwards now entering their radar as a possible option alongside Bergwijn and Clarke.

The 25-year-old's contract, according to reports, includes a £52 million release clause. Pundit Owen Hargreaves, commenting on a performance by Edwards in the Champions League, said he's a player who leaves his opponents in the dust.

“On the ball, dribbling at people, he’s up there,” Hargreaves said to TNT Sports ahead of Sporting’s clash with Tottenham in the Champions League last season.

“He leaves people for dead. Technically he’s fantastic. The young man has so much ability with the ball at his feet, makes it look easy."