West Ham United could 'make the first bid' for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse as David Moyes looks to add midfield steel this window, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Are West Ham United keen on James Ward-Prowse this summer?

According to The Daily Mail, West Ham United are set to bid £20 million to try and land Ward-Prowse this summer despite the Saints holding out for around £40 million for the England international.

The report states that Hammers boss Moyes wants Ward-Prowse and a more physical midfielder to come into the London Stadium, such as Juventus man Denis Zakaria or Leeds United enforcer Tyler Adams.

Football Insider claim along similar lines that West Ham United have a 'concrete interest' in Ward-Prowse and detail the free-kick specialist desires a return to the Premier League following Southampton's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

With Declan Rice extremely close to a move to Arsenal, West Ham United are set to intensify their efforts to sign Ward-Prowse in the 'coming days' at the London Stadium.

Southampton have reacted to the prospect of losing Ward-Prowse by seeking reinforcements of their own in the engine room and Manchester City starlet Shea Charles is close to joining the Saints for a fee of £15 million, as per The Athletic.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that West Ham United will 'make the first bid' for Ward-Prowse in an effort to snap him up this summer.

Brown told FFC: "I think it all comes down really to what Ward-Prowse wants to do. Everyone knows West Ham are interested in him, he's got several other clubs interested in him too. It's kind of a waiting game because I think Ward-Prowse hasn't really made his mind up yet on where he might prefer to go and until anyone starts the ball rolling with a firm bid, it's difficult for him really to make a decision too. It wouldn't surprise me if West Ham start things off and make the first bid here, but we'll see."

Would James Ward-Prowse be a good signing for West Ham United?

Ward-Prowse, who has been hailed as a "wizard", has the ability to control the flow of the game in the middle of the park alongside a unique capacity to deliver wonderful moments from dead ball situations, making him a very appealing potential addition for Moyes and company.

Last term, the Southampton star was in terrific form despite his side's eventual relegation. As per Transfermarkt, Ward-Prowse registered 11 goals and five assists in 49 appearances for the Saints across all competitions.

Being a creative influence in the engine room, Ward-Prowse managed to lay on 1.9 key passes for his teammates over the course of 2022/23, as shown on WhoScored.

Of course, the 28-year-old is something of a cult hero in the English top flight due to his ability to score from free-kick scenarios and has netted 17 during his time in the division, putting him just one goal off equalling David Beckham's all-time record of 18 set-piece goals, according to The Sporting News.

West Ham United will be left with a big hole left to fill in midfield if Rice completes his £105 million move to Arsenal and Ward-Prowse may be the ideal man to pass the mantle to at the London Stadium.