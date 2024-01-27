West Ham and manager David Moyes apparently want a defender signed "here and now", with one club's in-form full-back attracting their attention.

West Ham also targeting signing in full-back area

Earlier this week, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth backed that West Ham are looking at signings in the full-back area, despite their repeated links with a new forward after Kalvin Phillips.

The Hammers sealed Phillips' arrival on loan from Man City in what is a costly operation by itself, as reports suggest West Ham have made him their highest-paid player and will cover the entirety of his wage packet (Graeme Bailey).

Coupled with the potential arrival of FC Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman and their reported interest in Al-Ittihad winger Jota, the likelihood of more arrivals after them looks ambitious on the surface.

However, the need for a new full-back may well be prevalent, especially considering the likes of Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are out of contract at the end of this Premier League season.

If both men do depart, it would leave Moyes with just Emerson Palmieri as his only senior option at left-back, which would prove pretty problematic.

They've been linked with a few options at left-back in recent months, with one name standing out as pretty enticing.

Ipswich Town star Leif Davis has been simply excellent in the Championship this season. The 24-year-old has started 25 out of their 28 league matches so far, bagging 10 assists and standing out as one of their best-performing players per 90 according to WhoScored.

The attack-minded full-back is only second behind Southampton star Adam Armstrong in terms of Championship assists over 2023/2024, while also averaging the division's second-highest rate of key passes per 90 in the final third, again just behind Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville (WhoScored).

Homegrown and a clearly exciting player on his day, he would be a fantastic alternative to Emerson, with journalist Dean Jones sharing what he's heard on West Ham's chances of signing him.

West Ham want full-back signing here and now with Davis eyed

As per Jones, who was speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras podcast earlier this week, West Ham have eyed up a move for Davis as they want a new full-back signing "here and now".

Leif Davis' best Championship games for Ipswich - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Ipswich 3-2 Swansea 7.86 Ipswich 3-1 Millwall 7.71 Ipswich 3-0 Hull City 7.67 Ipswich 2-1 Sunderland 7.64 QPR 1-0 Ipswich 7.63

However, Jones also says he doesn't expect the Englishman to make a London Stadium move before February 1 - unfortunately for Moyes.

“I mean, yeah, the Leif Davis interest is real from West Ham, they have definitely looked into it," said Jones.

"They want to sign a full-back here and now, but they want to sign another full-back who has value here and now, and I don’t think Davis is that guy right now."

He could certainly be one to revisit in the future considering his excellent season at Ipswich Town, with former West Ham midfielder Scott Parker also calling the player an "animal" during his time at Bournemouth.