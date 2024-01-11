West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan and the club's hierarchy are prepared to invest this month, as the Irons also weigh a bid for one club's star forward.

Injuries ravage West Ham squad

In the last few days, manager David Moyes has been dealt some bad news in regards to a few of his key first-team players.

Star midfielder and Brazil international Lucas Paqueta will be out for around two months after limping off with an injury against Bristol City in the FA Cup, with player of the season Jarrod Bowen also out for around two to three weeks.

Konstantinos Mavropanos was also taken off against Bristol, with the trio joining striker Michail Antonio on the sidelines after he suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee problem.

Mohammed Kudus being at the Africa Cup of Nations doesn't help matters either, with Moyes now desperately short of attacking options bar the out-of-favour Danny Ings, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals and youngster Divin Mubama.

West Ham have been linked with a plethora of attacking options in wake of these killer blows. Led by technical director Tim Steidten, who has undertaken a major role in identifying and pursuing transfer targets, West Ham are thought to be interested in Jack Clarke of Sunderland among other options.

Another player to be heavily linked is Ajax's star forward Steven Bergwijn, with reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano detailing significant interest in the former Spurs star.

West Ham "ready to spend" as they weigh Bergwijn bid

According to a report by The Telegraph and journalist Sam Dean on X, West Ham are "now ready to spend" as they consider a move for Bergwijn. Proving further detail in the Telegraph report, Dean claims West Ham are "weighing up bids" for both the Dutchman and Sunderland winger Clarke in an attempt to reinforce Moyes' now depleted squad.

Bergwijn in particular comes as a pretty interesting potential signing given his links to Tottenham, and the fact he stands out as Ajax's best player right now.

According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old is their best-performing player by average match rating amid a real season to forget so far - having bagged seven goals and two assists in 13 Eredivisie appearances.

It appears the Irons could be set for another raid on Ajax, after they signed Kudus from them last summer. Called a "big-game monster" by journalist John Cross during his time in north London, it remains to be seen just how much Ajax will demand for Bergwijn before January 31.