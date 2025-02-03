West Ham United appear likely to miss out on a deadline day striker signing for Graham Potter after a late transfer twist, despite previous confidence that they could get a deal over the line before 11pm.

West Ham target late January deals for Graham Potter

Potter and co have until the end of today to get their desired deals over the line, following a very eventful month in terms of transfer activity at the London Stadium.

West Ham attempted to sign Brian Brobbey from Ajax, making a serious attempt and even agreeing personal terms with the forward (talkSPORT), but the Dutchman appears to be remaining at his club for now.

PSV Eindhoven also rejected an offer from West Ham for Ricardo Pepi, deeming their opening bid insufficient (Fabrizio Romano), and Potter's side haven't gone back in with an improved approach to acquire the USA international's services.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Chelsea (away) Today Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th

There is some good news for the Hammers, though, namely their imminent full agreement for Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson - who they've managed to sign on loan for the rest of the campaign despite rumoured competition from the likes of Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bournemouth, Everton and Tottenham.

West Ham are also believed to be in the market for a new defender, with the likes of Adam Webster and Victor Lindelof linked, so this could be one to watch ahead of the deadline.

There have also been murmurs of West Ham interest in Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, and they've been seriously pursuing FC Lorient starlet Eli Junior Kroupi over these past few days.

West Ham now "unlikely" to sign Eli Junior Kroupi on deadline day

ExWHUemployee shared news last night that West Ham were confident they could strike a deal for Kroupi, but that may not have to wait until the summer.

As per Claret & Hugh's Sean Whetstone, West Ham are now "unlikely" to sign Kroupi by 11pm, and a deal for the France Under-19 international with 10 goals in all competitions this season could have to be postponed until later this year - provided another club doesn't come at the end of this window.

West Ham did make a bid for Kroupi, totalling in excess of £30 million, but Ferguson may now be their only forward signing of the winter.