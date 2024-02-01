West Ham United are now in talks to sign a club captain for manager David Moyes as the Hammers' transfer plans take a deadline day twist.

West Ham tipped for busy deadline day

There are suggestions that West Ham could well be one of the busier sides today, as technical director Tim Steidten and the recruitment team continue their work behind-the-scenes.

A West Ham move for Al-Ittihad winger Jota is yet to be fully resolved, with talks held over signing the Portuguese alongside another winger target in FC Norsjaelland sensation Ibrahim Osman.

Moyes' side are keen on signing a left-winger before the deadline strikes at 11pm this evening, and it is believed West Ham have agreed a deal to offload Said Benrahma on loan.

However, the Algerian is still yet to decide on whether he will indeed be making the move to Ligue 1, so it will be interesting to see whether the club can facilitate his exit on time.

Depending on developments, there could well be some movement at the London Stadium, with West Ham also interested in signing a centre-back.

Nayef Aguerd's future is seen as uncertain, so Steidten has apparently been looking at potential alternatives to the Morocco international.

One of them may well be Le Havre captain Arouna Sangante, with journalist Pete O'Rourke now breaking deadline day news on X this morning.

West Ham in deadline day talks to sign Sangante

Indeed, as per the reporter's information, West Ham are now in deadline day talks to sign Sangante, and he further details in a Football Insider piece that negotiations are at an advanced stage.

The Senegalese starlet is an integral player for Le Havre, with Sangante starting 16 Ligue 1 matches and ranking as their best-performing player by average match rating according to WhoScored.

Sangante's best Ligue 1 performances for Le Havre this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) FC Metz 0-0 Le Havre 7.83 Le Havre 3-1 Lyon 7.72 Le Havre 0-0 Monaco 7.55 Rennes 2-2 Le Havre 7.38 Lens 0-0 Le Havre 7.16

The 21-year-old has also been praised for his potential by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who even compared him to Real Madrid star Eder Militao.

As per O'Rourke, a deal to bring Sangante to West Ham would be on loan, so this move represents little risk financially as well.