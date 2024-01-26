Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has now backed reports of West Ham potentially making another January signing after Kalvin Phillips and Ibrahim Osman.

West Ham confirm Phillips signing and remain in Osman talks

The Hammers moved to officially confirm Phillips' arrival on Friday morning, in what is a big boost for manager David Moyes who welcomes the arrival of a proven Premier League midfielder.

West Ham have often struggled when Edson Alvarez isn't available for selection, but Phillips' arrival will provide Moyes with an established England international alternative to the 26-year-old.

The Hammers rate him so highly that they're willing to make Phillips their highest-paid player for the duration of his loan spell, and will pay the entirety of his Man City salary over the duration of his London Stadium stay.

Following his arrival, attention now turns to whether they can bring in FC Norsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman. The 19-year-old, as per widespread reports, is in talks to join West Ham.

West Ham opened negotiations for Osman earlier this week, and interestingly, he is a product of the "Right to Dream" academy like current Irons star Mohammed Kudus. Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that a West Ham agreement is "close" for Osman, so it will be interesting to see how that develops.

West Ham also exploring Jota deal, says Sheth

While the week has been busy enough at Rush Green, reports have refused to rule out a third January signing, with talkSPORT revealing that West Ham have made contact with Al-Ittihad winger Jota.

The 24-year-old wants to leave Saudi Arabia and has not even been registered in their domestic squad for the rest of the campaign. West Ham are being billed as one of the sides to offer him a way out, with Sky Sports reporter Sheth now backing such claims in an interview with GiveMeSport.

Indeed, he states West Ham are in fact exploring a deal to sign Jota in January.

"I think that full-back is an area that they are looking at. Also, I'm told that they haven't given up on a potential deal for Jota from Al-Ittihad," said the journalist this week.

"They are still exploring a potential deal because he is completely out of favour with the Saudi Pro League club. Since the Saudi Arabian window closed in the summer, he hasn't featured in a Saudi Pro League matchday squad at all."

Bagging 11 goals and 11 assists over his final season at Parkhead, Jota has also been called an "exciting" player by pundit Alan Hutton in an interview with Football Insider.

“Jota's that player fans want to see," Hutton said.

"He's exciting, he takes people on, he makes things happen, he scores goals and ticks all the boxes."