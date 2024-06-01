West Ham United have made contact over a potential summer move for another exciting attacking player as they look to hand Julen Lopetegui a squad capable of competing for Europe next season.

West Ham eyeing additions

There is likely to be plenty of change at the London Stadium this summer in both directions. Michail Antonio, Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are all out of contract next month as things stand, while loanee Kalvin Phillips will return to Manchester City after a disastrous spell in east London.

There is a keeness to get business done early, with a move for Brazilian starlet Luis Guilherme already at the final stages, in a move that will set the club back around £26m. The 18-year-old midfielder, who can play on either flank or behind the striker, was allegedly a target for both Bayern Munich and Chelsea less than 12 months ago, but the Hammers have moved fast to secure a deal.

They were also eyeing up a move for compatriot Fabricio Bruno in a deal that would have cost around £12.5m, but that is now reported to have collapsed. Another player who could arrive is Sheffield United shot-stopper Wes Foderingham, who is in talks over a move to the club with the no.1 set to become a free agent in a month's time following his side's relegation from the Premier League.

It is just the beginning of a busy summer, with as many as six new faces having been targeted including a right-back and a striker. Now, they might be set to land a bargain.

That comes as reports in Portugal claim that Lopetegui's side have made contact with Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards as they weigh up bringing the Englishman back to London.

A former Tottenham academy man, Edwards has flourished in his time away from north London and was singled out for praise when he met his old side in the Champions League back in 2022.

“On the ball, dribbling at people, he’s up there [with the best]. He leaves people for dead. Technically he’s fantastic", Owen Hargreaves told TNT sport. “The young man has so much ability with the ball at his feet, makes it look easy."

He has long been linked with a return to the Premier League, but Record now report that "London calls" more than ever for the winger, with West Ham in talks with his representatives over a potential move, which could set them back around 20m euros.

London rivals Tottenham will pocket 35% of any fee the Hammers shell out, thanks to a clause in Edwards' move from north London to Portugal back in 2019.

Marcus Edwards in 2023/24 Appearances 26 Starts 15 Goals 4 Assists 5 Mins per goal or assist 149.3

Though West Ham are yet to actually speak to Sporting about their player, it is added that the Portuguese club would be open to discussions over a move for their winger, who has two years left to run on his £23k-per-week deal in Lisbon.

A cut-price deal could be had then, which could finally see Edwards showcasing his long talked-about talent in the top tier of English football.