If you offered West Ham United seventh place and 14 points after eight games at the start of the Premier League season, then they would likely have run with it and not looked back. It is far from a perfect start, but having added some exciting summer reinforcements to make Declan Rice's exit seem like an eternity ago, the Irons really look like a club on the up.

They won't want to stop here, though - after the international break, they'll want to kick on and ensure that a good start turns into a memorable season, which is where one potential January reinforcement could come into play.

West Ham transfer news: Edmond Tapsoba

Those at the London Stadium welcomed players such as James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus in the summer transfer window, who have both enjoyed successful starts to life wearing the famous claret and blue. Ward-Prowse's goals and assists total of nine in ten games have made him the current star of the show under David Moyes.

Having enjoyed such a successful summer of recruitment, West Ham sporting director Tim Steidten is now looking ahead to the January transfer window, with the latest Edmond Tapsoba transfer news reporting that the Hammers are interested in making their move. Indeed, according to 90min, Steidten is keeping an eye on the Bayer Leverkusen defender, ahead of a potential January move.

West Ham's pursuit of a central defender was no secret in the summer, of course, as they failed to secure the signature of Harry Maguire when a deal for the out-of-favour Manchester United man collapsed. Now, turning their attention to the winter window, Tapsoba could be the man to end their search for reinforcements for Moyes' backline. If the London club remain in such good form come January, then a move could certainly attract a number of players.

How has Tapsoba performed this season?

Starting in every Bundesliga game for unbeaten table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen, it's fair to say that Tapsoba has enjoyed a solid start to the season. Tapsoba's stats are even outperforming some of West Ham's current defensive options in a number of areas, too, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Pass Completion Rate Tackles Won Edmond Tapsoba 15 46 91.7% 8 Kurt Zouma 0 9 81.9% 5 Nayef Aguerd 2 13 80.7% 1

With that said, it's clear that Tapsoba would be an upgrade at the London Stadium, particularly on the ball, a trait that would only benefit West Ham as they aim to push on and become a side who can dominate matches when needed.

The defender has unsurprisingly received plenty of praise during his time at Leverkusen, including from Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes, who told the club's official website: "Edmond Tapsoba was a regular first choice at Guimaraes at the age of 20 and in addition to his defensive ability, he’s also dangerous in front of goal."

Meanwhile, journalist Antonio Mango took to X to previously post: "Was tweeting all night during the game how good this guy is, he’s a monster. Ball playing defender. Comfortable on the ball. Big, strong. Quick. Position good with a very good footballing IQ. Keeps his head level and he has a big big future."