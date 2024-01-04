If West Ham United's 0-0 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion proved anything, it is that they could do with some added firepower in the January transfer window. With Michail Antonio enduring injury problems and Danny Ings never really finding his form in a West Ham shirt, the responsibility has often been left down to Jarrod Bowen. And whilst the former Hull City man often delivers for the Hammers, David Moyes could do with a natural focal point to lead the line.

That said, reports suggest that those at the London Stadium have joined the race to sign a player who is actively competing for the Premier League's Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland this season.

West Ham transfer news

West Ham did well in the summer to spend the money gained from the sale of Declan Rice wisely. They swiftly replaced the England international with James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, before turning their attention to Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

One position they did not strengthen, however, was the striker role, which should make it their priority this month. As Moyes' side compete for a place in the top six, an out-and-out goalscorer could make all the difference.

According to Seb Ecrivain Foot, West Ham have joined the race to sign Dominic Solanke and are discussing the feasibility of a potential deal. Solanke will reportedly be allowed to leave Bournemouth this month if a "financially serious offer" arrives, with Tottenham Hotspur and the Hammers chasing his signature.

Given that the Lilywhites are already reportedly in discussions over a fee, West Ham may need to act quickly if they are to beat their London rivals in the transfer market. If those at the London Stadium beat Spurs to a deal to sign Solanke, it would certainly be some statement of intent.

"Complete" Solanke has been alongside the very best this season

Barring Salah and Haaland, no player has scored more goals than Solanke's 12 in the Premier League this season. Sitting just two goals away from the Liverpool and Manchester City stars too, the Bournemouth star finds himself well and truly in a Golden Boot race.

Winning the award would undoubtedly be the highlight of Solanke's senior career so far, having bounced back from Chelsea and Liverpool failure to star at the Vitality Stadium. West Ham, of course, are well aware of Solanke's goals this season, given that he scored in a 1-1 draw against the Hammers this season.

Premier League Top Scorers 2023/24 (via BBC Sport) Goals Erling Haaland 14 Mohamed Salah 14 Dominic Solanke 12 Heung-min Son 12 Jarrd Bowen 11

Earning plenty of praise for his performances, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola had nothing but good things to say about Solanke earlier this season: “I think he’s really complete. He helps us without the ball, on the ball he can go, he’s good technically too. He can play well with his feet, he uses his body well, and if they leave him space at the back he can also exploit it. He had his chances, he scored, he hit the post, I think he was really dangerous and he helped his teammates a lot, so I’m really happy for him.”