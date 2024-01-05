Reliable club insider ExWHUemployee has shared some news on West Ham United and technical director Tim Steidten's transfer plans for January.

West Ham tipped for busy January

As reported elsewhere, West Ham are backed to be one of the busier sides in January, with defender Thilo Kehrer already sealing a loan move to Monaco for the rest of the season.

Both in terms of incomings and outgoings, other reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano have stated that West Ham chiefs have been working on this transfer window long before its official opening. It is believed that the Hammers could make multiple new signings this month (Wayne Veysey), including a new striker and centre-back, with West Ham believed to hold an interest in Wolves defender Max Kilman.

Supporters are eager to hear about West Ham bringing in a new number nine in particular, though, especially after they failed to replace Gianluca Scamacca last summer.

Michail Antonio's injury, combined with David Moyes' lack of faith in Danny Ings, has forced star winger Jarrod Bowen to play a makeshift striker role for large parts of the campaign.

While the Englishman has shone in that position, there is very little cover behind him, barring youngster Divin Mubama and Ings. West Ham, like half of Europe, are therefore taking a real liking to Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy.

The Guinea international's sensational 2023/2024 season has turned heads from all over the continent, with Guirassy netting 17 league goals in just 14 Bundesliga appearances so far.

Speaking on his West Ham Way podcast, reliable club insider Ex has shared an update on West Ham's chances of signing the in-form striker this month. He says transfer chief Steidten has worked on signing Guirassy for West Ham, but the competition for his signature is fierce given the £15 million release clause in his deal.

“As we have reported for some time, Serhou Guirassy is still a top target for the club this January,” said Ex.

“Tim Steidten has worked on this potential deal, although I must stress there are many others keen on the player.

“Not only has his performances attracted other top clubs to look at the player, but the fact he’s got a £15m release clause makes the competition for his signature fierce. Another stumbling block is the player is part of the Guinea side at the AFCON, although they are not expected to advance far due to a tough group they are in.”

Barring his goals, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has also called Guirassy a "leading figure" in his club's dressing room.

"He is very strong physically," said Plettenberg to Sky.

"He knows how to score and he is known as a leading figure in the dressing room. However, what you do have to say is that it is a very good first season. So, there is a chance it is a one-season wonder but I'm not sure that will be the case.

"He's a good age, very experienced and very focused. He also has good and tough management in the background."