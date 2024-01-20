Reliable club insider ExWHUemployee has shared some news on West Ham United and talks to sign an "exciting" attacker for David Moyes this month.

West Ham becoming more active after Moyes transfer admission

Widespread reports have backed the east Londoners to become more active before transfer deadline day on February 1, especially after a succession of key player injuries.

Michail Antonio recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee problem, while it is believed star midfielder Lucas Paqueta is facing around two months on the sidelines.

Star winger Jarrod Bowen could be back to face Sheffield United in what is undoubtedly better news for Moyes, but Mohammed Kudus being at AFCON with Ghana has also exposed West Ham's real lack of depth in some areas.

Forward Said Benrahma could also depart West Ham this window amid interest from Ligue 1 sides, with Moyes publicly admitting that the club want to get new faces in through the door.

“I’ll say yes to that,” said Moyes when asked if West Ham could make signings (via The Evening Standard).

“The truth is we’ll try and do some business. Undoubtedly, there’s a desire from the club to try and do something and from me and everybody there.”

According to Sky Sports this week, West Ham have opened talks to sign Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips as one option, while there have been suggestions of negotiations over Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe.

Both men are failing to get regular game time at their current clubs, as the Hammers look to offer them both minutes ahead of Euro 2024.

ExWHUemployee shares news on Smith Rowe talks

As per ExWHUemployee, who shared news on West Ham's talks to sign the Gunners ace, Moyes and co have been a few roadblocks.

West Ham have held talks with Smith Rowe's agent, but it is believed neither the player nor Arsenal are particularly keen on striking a loan deal.

“As we understand it at this moment in time, talks have not been smooth with the players agent stating that Smith-Rowe would rather remain and fight for his place at Arsenal,” said Ex (via West Ham Way).

“Also Arsenal have no appetite to allow the midfielder to leave as we understand it.”

The 23-year-old has started just one league game under Arteta this season, making six substitute appearances, but it appears the promise of more action at West Ham isn't doing enough to sway him as things stand.

Smith Rowe had been seriously lavished for his potential before this campaign. Sky pundit Jamie Carragher, after being left dazzled by a performance of the midfielder's in 2021, called him an "exciting" talent (Sky via The Mail).