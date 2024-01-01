The January transfer window provides the perfect platform for West Ham United to build on what has been an incredible first half of their Premier League campaign, with a European place firmly within their grasp.

Striker on David Moyes' January wishlist

David Moyes currently has three striking options on the books at West Ham, in the form of Michail Antonio, Danny Ings and Divin Mubama. The former is only just set to return from injury, whilst Ings and Mubama have been used sparingly off the substitutes' bench, with Jarrod Bowen often occupying a false nine sort of role at the pinnacle of the Hammers' attack.

And, with Mohammed Kudus now at the African Cup of Nations for the foreseeable future, there's even more of a need to bring in an attacker at some point this month.

If the Ultimate Transfer Window Guide by the Daily Mail is anything to go by then a striker is definitely on the radar. Indeed, under the category of 'who they like' are players such as Serhou Girassy of Stuttgart, Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth and Marcos Leonardo of Santos over in Brazil.

Exciting striker target emerges for West Ham

One name purposely missed off above is Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna. The Daily Mail claim that Zirkzee is a player who West Ham United have also taken a liking to. Whilst it doesn't state how much a potential fee would be for the striker, he has established himself as a vital part of the Italian club's season so far, so it's unlikely that they'll accept a small sum, with European aspirations of their own.

Zirkzee came through the academy at Bayern Munich but moved to Bologna last summer, and the 22-year-old has had a bright start to the new campaign, netting eight times and laying on four assists in 20 games in all competitions.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - 2023/24 (Sofascore) Chance conversion 19% Shots per game 2.1 Big chances created 8 Key passes per game 1.3 Assists 2 Goals 7 Appearances 18

At just 22 years of age, the Dutch striker still has his best years ahead of him, so to see him already racking up goals and assists in a tough league over in Italy is rather promising. However, West Ham fans will feel slightly cautious after Gianluca Scamacca's rather dismal time of things in the Premier League as he just couldn't get up to speed.

If Thiago Motta's praise is anything to go by then Zirkzee could be the perfect addition for David Moyes' side however, as the potent ending to an explosive West Ham United counter-attack.

He said: "It was an excellent goal from a player with extraordinary qualities. He scored a similar goal in training. Joshua is very talented, but I want to emphasize that he also works very hard for it."