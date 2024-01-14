With West Ham United sitting comfortably in the Premier League's top half and even competing for the European places, David Moyes needn't panic in the January transfer window. Instead, those at the London Stadium can zero in on their targets, potentially competing with some of England's best in the market. Reports suggest they could yet beat Liverpool to sign a European star too.

West Ham interested in Jeremie Frimpong

The Hammers spent the Declan Rice money well in the summer and have reaped the rewards ever since. Now, they could return to the market to make further improvements. Just who those additions will be remains to be seen, but West Ham's Steven Bergwijn and Santiago Gimenez links certainly suggest that they're not messing around this month when it comes to additions in the final third. The attacking duo could provide Moyes with a major boost going forward, given the current absence of Mohammed Kudus due to AFCON and Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio due to injury.

It's not just offensive options that the London club are reportedly looking at, however. According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, West Ham are now eyeing a move for Jeremie Frimpong this month. The Bayer Leverkusen man has also attracted interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

West Ham could yet make their move to beat their Premier League rivals away from the pitch in January. Former Premier League scout Bryan King revealed on Football Insider's Inside Track podcast that Frimpong is the "type of player that Moyes wants to bring in" and is the perfect profile for the West Ham manager.

That could see the Hammers make their move either this month and it could certainly be a major coup for West Ham, given Frimpong's form this season and the club reportedly interested in landing his signature.

"Brilliant" Frimpong is better than Coufal

It's no surprise that West Ham are eyeing a move for the Bayer Leverkusen star, with Frimpong's stats highlighting just how much of an upgrade he could be on current Hammers right-back Vladimir Coufal. At just 23 years old, the former Celtic man is only likely to get even better too. Here's how he's compared to Coufal in the current campaign.

Player Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Received Blocks Per 90 Jeremie Frimpong 6 101 215 1.36 Vladimir Coufal 5 41 72 1.16

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon will be particularly pleased by Frimpong's rise in the Bundesliga after he originally starred in Scotland.

“He was brilliant for me. I saw him playing for Man City’s Under-21s at Lennoxtown and I really liked the look of him. It was great to see him in the flesh and it’s so much better than looking at Y Scout and watching videos. He came in and he just blew us all away with his pace and his quality – and his enthusiasm. He’s got a very infectious personality. He’s a lovely boy but he could be quite naughty at times too.

“He took the plunge to go to Germany and he has excelled and I’m really proud of him. He’s deceptive. He’s small but he’s so powerful, good on the ball and quite different from a lot of fullbacks out there. I follow his career and I hope he gets the move that he wants now."