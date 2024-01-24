West Ham United are "now close" to sealing another January signing with talks "advancing fast", according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham seal Kalvin Phillips deal

On Tuesday, the Hammers agreed a deal to sign Man City midfielder and England international Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan with the option-to-buy.

David Moyes' side will pay his full £135,000-per-week wage packet and may opt to take him permanently in the summer, depending on developments, with technical director Tim Steidten, co-chairman David Sullivan and West Ham's recruitment team winning the race for his signature.

With Phillips apparently set to undergo his medical today, West Ham will land a midfielder with proven Premier League experience and a player who can really reinforce Moyes' charge for another European qualification place.

It's been quite a busy last 48 hours or so at the London Stadium, as overnight reports also suggested that West Ham have opened talks over a deal for FC Nordsjælland winger Ibrahim Osman.

The Ghanaian, who is a product of the 'Right to Dream' academy much like Irons star Mohammed Kudus, could well join the club after Phillips.

West Ham talks advancing fast for Osman with agreement "close"

Now, respected transfer source Romano has shared his own update on the matter - backing similar claims from insider ExWHUemployee.

Indeed, Romano writes on X this morning that West Ham talks are advancing fast for Osman, and they're "close" to reaching an agreement to sign the African.

The exciting 19-year-old has made 16 appearances at club level this season, with Nordsjaelland coach Johannes Thorup heaping praise on his versatility and speed in the attacking areas.

"He is a fast winger and striker, and I have huge expectations for him to be skilled," said Thorup (via Ghana Soccer Net).

"He has the pace which is important for us to have on at least one of our strikers. I don't want to say that he has to take over for someone, but people can probably figure out that there is a player who is really good for us in the Super League, who might be really hard to keep."

The Nordsjaeland manager may well be proven right by these latest developments, as Osman appears to be nearing a move to east London.