West Ham United are believed to have their eyes on a "talented" forward who played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and he's apparently one of Tim Steidten's top targets.

Steidten chasing new forward at West Ham

As previously reported, the Hammers are keen to sign a new forward and bolster manager David Moyes' ranks in an attacking sense.

Both strikers and wingers are apparently being looked at, with West Ham looking short in some areas. Michail Antonio's injury problems, combined with Moyes' lack of faith in Danny Ings, have forced Moyes to play star winger Jarrod Bowen in a makeshift striker role for much of the campaign.

Summer signing Mohammed Kudus, who has played extremely well since his transfer from Ajax last summer, is also at the Africa Cup of Nations right now.

Said Benrahma could leave West Ham this window too, according to reports, so it's perhaps imperative West Ham shore up their forward options before January 31.

As per club insider ExWHUemployee, the Irons and technical director Steidten have shortlisted Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, Norwich City starlet Jonathan Rowe and a few others as candidates to come in this month.

Now, reliable transfer source Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on West Ham's transfer plans this window, and it involves another forward in former Spurs ace Steven Bergwijn.

West Ham eyeing Bergwijn as top January target

According to Romano, West Ham are seriously interested in signing Bergwijn as one of their top targets for January, coming amid his impressive season at Ajax.

It hasn't exactly been a dream campaign for Eredivisie's heavyweights, but the Netherlands international is perhaps a shining light with his seven goals and two assists in the Dutch top flight alone.

According to WhoScored, Bergwijn is currently Ajax's best-performing player by average match rating. Indeed, the 26-year-old seemingly hasn't looked back since departing Tottenham in the summer of 2022.

He also made four appearances for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with journalist John Cross once lauding Bergwijn as a "big-game" asset to have.

Former Tottenham keeper Paul Robinson, speaking to Football Insider, once hailed the Dutchman as a "top player" despite his mixed spell overall in north London.

“I really rate him. I think he is a top player," said the ex-England shot stopper.

“I’m sure he will go to Ajax and show just what a talented player he is playing week in, week out. We will see the reason why Spurs bought him in the first place.

“I don’t think it will be long before we see him in the Premier League again. Another club will probably look to bring him back over after a couple of seasons.

“He was just unlucky at Spurs. He was always a player that I liked.”