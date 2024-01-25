Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that West Ham could move for a "clinical" striker in the final days of January.

West Ham searching for new centre-forward

Striker Michail Antonio's injury problems, coupled with the lack of a replacement for ex-forward Gianluca Scamacca, has left David Moyes pretty bereft of natural number nine options in his squad.

Danny Ings has recently returned to the fold after being out of favour for most of the campaign, and arguably put on his best display of the season during West Ham's recent 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

The Englishman provided an assist for winger Jarrod Bowen and won the Hammers a spot-kick in what was a Man of the Match performance, but West Ham quite simply need alternatives in case injury befalls other key members of the team.

Bowen has played in a makeshift striker role for the vast majority of 2023/2024, and his absence was sorely felt during his recent spell out through injury before returning against the Blades.

Antonio is still yet to return after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee problem, with attacking midfield ace Lucas Paqueta also out for the next two months.

"Reports suggest that West Ham playmaker Lucas Paqueta could be sidelined for up to two months following an injury setback in the FA Cup on Sunday," wrote Premier Injuries founder Ben Dinnery on X earlier this month.

"Michail Antonio is expected to miss a further 4-6 weeks after reinjuring his knee in training."

As a result, the need for senior attacking additions has been highlighted before Feburary 1, and West Ham are still being linked to striker signings.

West Ham could move for Broja, suggests Fabrizio Romano

One prevalent name is Chelsea's Armando Broja, coming as the Albania international struggles for starting places under Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues are reportedly open to selling, and West Ham have been named as the "likeliest suitor" for Broja by reliable sources like The Athletic.

Now, another respected media figure in Romano has refused to rule out West Ham signing Broja in January, as he explained to GiveMeSport that they've always been huge admirers of the 22-year-old.

"Chelsea are waiting for proposals," said the journalist. "I think there will be some conversations, so let's see what happens.

"West Ham have always been big admirers of the player, and let's see if Wolves will enter the mix because they also had some contacts to understand the conditions of the deal. I think Broja could be one of the names that we mention in the final days of the transfer window."

While Broja hasn't exactly been prolific for Chelsea, he has been elswhere, specifically during a loan spell at Southampton. Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, speaking to Premier League productions (via TEAMtalk), praised the "clinical" forward during his time at St. Mary's.

“Let me tell you, this lad is clinical,” Shearer said. "His goal against Brentford made him the youngest player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four home starts.

“As a striker it’s all about taking chances and scoring goals, so stats like this tell me he can thrive in the Premier League."