West Ham United could sign a club's "big-game" captain if winger Said Benrahma leaves before February 1, according to reliable transfer source Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham injuries push Steidten into action

A wave of injuries and absences from manager David Moyes' squad have reportedly pushed technical director Tim Steidten into the chase for a new attacking option.

Michail Antonio recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee problem, while Mohammed Kudus is currently away with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lucas Paqueta is also set to be out for around two months with a calf injury, dealing a hammer blow for Moyes who is pretty short of creative attacking options.

This has motivated West Ham and Moyes to dip into the market for more forwards, and that is still the case despite reports claiming Jarrod Bowen could be back to face Sheffield United.

Many names have been linked with a move to east London in the last week alone. Indeed, rumours suggest Sunderland forward Jack Clarke, Sporting Lisbon star Marcus Edwards, Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy and Feyenoord number nine Santiago Gimenez are all January transfer targets for West Ham.

Another option for the Irons is former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn, who has been a standout player for Ajax amid their disappointing season. The Dutchman currently captains them, but it is believed West Ham are contenders to lure him away from Amsterdam.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano has given an update on their apparent interest in the winger. Indeed, according to the respected journalist, West Ham could still sign Bergwijn if Benrahma leaves before deadline day.

"Benrahma's move to Lyon could happen if they offer the right amount of money and the player wants to go," said Romano.

"But it is not an easy situation for Lyon because the player is taking his time to decide whether to make the move. If Benrahma leaves the club, Steven Bergwijn could be an option. There is a possibility that he will sign because he is a top target for West Ham.

Steven Bergwijn's best Eredivisie games for Ajax - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Ajax 2-0 FC Volendam 9.60 Ajax 4-1 Heracles 8.81 Ajax 5-0 Vitesse 8.73 Go Ahead Eagles 2-3 Ajax 8.68 Ajax 4-1 SC Heerenveen 7.59

"There are some candidates on the list, but we have to wait for outgoings at West Ham."

Despite not quite cutting it at Tottenham, he was lauded as a "big-game" player at points for Jose Mourinho (John Cross).