As West Ham United prepare for life under new boss Julen Lopetegui, a top European club is reportedly interested in signing one of the Hammers' most important players.

Hammers stars set for summer exits

The latest rumours out of the London Stadium suggest that a number of West Ham's biggest stars are at risk of leaving the club this summer. Mohammed Kudus has set East London alight since arriving from Ajax, however he could now be on his way out of West Ham with Liverpool reportedly interested in the player.

Jarrod Bowen is another name linked with a move away, with Newcastle apparently interested in the England winger if Miguel Almirion is to leave Tyneside this summer. With 20 goals in all competitions last season, Bowen would be a massive loss for the Hammers going into the next campaign.

One man who has already left the London Stadium is Ben Johnson. The full back has called time on his spell with the Hammers as he joins Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.

With one full back already on his way out, it now appears that another of West Ham's defenders are attracting interest from Europe.

Coufal on Galatasaray's summer agenda

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Turkish press are reporting that Galatasaray are in the hunt to sign West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal. With Serge Aurier set to leave the Istanbul club, the Turkish champions are eager to bring in a fresh face to replace the Ivorian.

The Czech right back's current deal at the London Stadium is set to expire in the Summer of 2025, meaning that this window may be the last opportunity for the Hammers' to get a significant fee for Coufal. With the 31-year-old currently taking home a weekly wage of £35,000 as per capoloy, getting Coufal's wages off the books may open the door for new signings to come in.

Coufal arrived at the London Stadium from Slavia Prague back in 2020, going on to make 155 appearances for West Ham. The Czech international contributed 20 assists during this time, asserting himself as a full back as comfortable starting attacks as he is stopping them.

Speaking on the player back in March, former Hammers boss David Moyes spoke highly of Coufal telling the press: “First of all, I have to say we are talking about a fantastic boy and a great lad in Vladimír Coufal, when you consider what we paid to bring him in with the way he plays and his loyalty. The way he conducts himself as a West Ham player, it’s superb, it really is, and he’s contributed in other factors like his assists for goals.

With Johnson also set to depart in the coming days, the onus will now be even greater for the Hammers' higher ups to bring in new rights backs this summer.