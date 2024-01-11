West Ham United have "made a move" for one club's top goalscorer, and they've received a swift reply.

Steidten scours for signings amid West Ham emergency

Ever since their 1-1 draw to Bristol City in the FA Cup last Sunday, Hammers boss David Moyes has been dealt a nightmare when it comes to injuries which have ravaged his first team.

Star midfielder Lucas Paqueta, in-form winger Jarrod Bowen and summer signing Konstantinos Mavropanos were all hauled off during the encounter, with reports suggesting West Ham may not see a couple of them again for a while. Paqueta is facing two months on the sidelines after his injury against Bristol City, while West Ham's player of the season could be out for around two to three weeks.

This comes after striker Michail Antonio suffered a setback in his recover from a knee problem, with attacking midfield ace Mohammed Kudus also at the Africa Cup of Nations.

This series of blows have resulted in claims that West Ham are now desperate to make a forward signing in January, and it is believed Moyes' team are working overtime to get it done. Many names are being linked with a move to the London Stadium as the Irons' transfer window now looks set to become slightly more hectic.

One new player to be mentioned as a target for technical director Tim Steidten is Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson, with Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio sharing some news on the matter this week.

West Ham make move for Gudmundsson, Genoa reply

According to the transfer journalist, West Ham "have made a move" for Gudmundsson in their attempts to sign a new attacker for Moyes. It is believed they hold a keen interest in the Iceland international, who has dazzled for Genoa as their top scorer this season with eight goals and two assists in 17 Serie A starts.

However, while the east Londoners have moved for him, Genoa's response is firm. The Italians do not want to sell their star player, and especially not mid-season, meaning West Ham may have to look elsewhere.

This comes after rumours last year that he's valued at around £8.6 million, but it appears Gudmundsson's form has made him unsellable for now. The 26-year-old could be one to revisit in future for West Ham, especially considering he's even drawn comparisons to Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah.

Albert Gudmundsson's best Serie A games for Genoa - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Udinese 2-2 Genoa 8.75 Genoa 1-1 Juventus 8.26 Genoa 4-1 Roma 8.17 Genoa 1-0 Salernitana 7.96 Sassuolo 1-2 Genoa 7.68

“He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears," said footballer Kevin Strootman to Il Secolo XIX newspaper (via Football Italia).

"Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one.

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”