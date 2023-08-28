Highlights West Ham have already lodged a bid to sign a new £40m forward.

He has scored 62 times at Premier League & Championship level.

The player has been described as a 'dream' by past managers.

West Ham United will be buoyed by their excellent start to the 2023/24 Premier League season and David Moyes will be hoping it sets his side up for another push towards success this term.

Seven points from nine and seven goals scored while conceding only three is a big improvement on their start to last season, where they lost their first three matches without scoring.

Moyes looks to have a tighter squad this time around and the key will be to balance a hectic schedule up to Christmas which will include both domestic and European matches.

Will this see the Scot delve back into the transfer market in order to add some more strength in depth before the window closes at the end of this week?

Who could West Ham United sign?

The Irons are looking to make another swoop for Conor Gallagher according to Football Insider while Moyes is also aiming to bolster his attacking options by potentially making a move for AFC Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The club sent scouts to watch the player in action for the Cherries on Saturday as per the same publication as they continue to keep tabs on him ahead of making a potential move before Friday's' deadline.

FI have also stated that West Ham submitted a bid in the region of £35m-£40m last week, and it now appears as though it is a waiting game as they strive to replace Gianluca Scamacca.

How much did West Ham sell Scamacca for?

Moyes sold the Italian frontman this summer following just one year at the London Stadium, recording a loss in the process.

Scamacca joined the Irons for a fee believed to be around £35.5m but then ended up being sold to Atalanta in a £27m deal, a move that has left the club short of attacking options.

The forward scored just eight goals across 27 matches for the Premier League side and never fully settled in London, failing to demonstrate his true talents following his big-money move.

How good is Dominic Solanke?

Solanke could be an ideal replacement, however, especially with his prior experience in the top two divisions.

He has registered 84 goal contributions – 62 goals and 22 assists – in the Premier League and the Championship while winning the former competition during his spell at Anfield.

Having failed to really get a proper chance to showcase his skills on Merseyside, Solanke has developed into a decent striker who certainly knows where the goal is while also creating chances for others.

Last season, the 25-year-old ranked first across the squad for goals and assists (13), shots on target per game (0.9) and big chances created (six), displaying his all-round qualities.

These figures would have ranked him first, first and second across the West Ham squad in the league for the same attacking metrics, and it clearly suggests he’d be an ideal signing for Moyes.

Gary O’Neil, who was his manager at Bournemouth for the majority of last season, praised the player not long after taking charge of the club.

"He's a dream as a centre-forward,” he said. "I think sometimes his work can go unnoticed, because it's difficult to score goals at this level.

"But I'm so pleased he gets his goal, because you ask him to press, he presses, you ask him to do stuff in possession, he does it. He literally does everything he can.

"He's probably the hardest-working centre-forward I've ever seen, and I'm delighted he's put a goal on the end of it.”

High praise indeed for the £50k-per-week gem and with Moyes aiming to add to his squad, Solanke could certainly offer something different to what he already has available at his disposal.