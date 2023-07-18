West Ham United hold an "interest" in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who the Red Devils consider "on the market", per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Harry Maguire joining West Ham United?

Despite not making a single signing so far this summer, it has been a hectic start to the transfer window in east London, primarily due to the protracted transfer saga surrounding their talismanic captain Declan Rice.

A deal to sell the England international to Arsenal was finally reached earlier this month for a record fee of £105m, which should allow the Hammers to attack the market however they like.

The leading names linked to the side thus far have been, rather unsurprisingly, midfielders, with the likes of Fulham's Joao Palhinha or Southampton's James Ward-Prowse constantly being touted for a move to East London.

Well, a new name has recently been linked with the club, England international and United defender Maguire.

The 30-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford after being stripped of the captaincy earlier this week, and according to Sky Sports, the Hammers are interested in either a loan or permanent transfer this summer.

However, the Sheffield-born titan would rather stay in Manchester and fight for his place, but with the club's stance very clear and interest growing from the Irons and other parties, a move looks increasingly likely, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"Manchester United consider Harry Maguire available on the market, but it's also true that Harry Maguire wants to fight for his place at Man United and to try to find a way to be part of this squad, so Harry Maguire will do his best for Man United. But at the same time, he knows very well that he is considered available on the market by Manchester United.

"It is true there is a interest from West Ham. It's true that there are also other clubs keen on Harry Maguire."

Would Harry Maguire be a good signing for West Ham United?

It might not be a transfer that excites West Ham fans as much as another player, perhaps, but even with Maguire's struggles at Old Trafford, there is undeniably a player in there, one that originally cost the Red Devils £80m when he was playing out of his skin for Leicester City.

The first thing to look at are his underlying numbers, as outside of the narrative that he is a finished player, the numbers show that he could still be of service to a Premier League team looking to establish themselves in the top half of the table.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, Maguire sits in the top 11% for blocks, the top 12% for aerial duals won, the top 13% for touches in the opposition's penalty area, the top 17% for attempted passes, the top 19% for progressive carries, and the top 26% for progressive passes received, all per 90.

He has also been able to maintain his position in the England side over the last few years despite his reduced playing time, and despite calls for him to be dropped, he has yet to let the national side down at a tournament.

According to WhoScored, the 6 foot 4 "colossus", as described by England teammate Jordan Henderson, achieved a seriously impressive rating of 7.35 across his five games at last year's World Cup.

Whilst his time at Old Trafford has been nothing short of a disaster for the former Foxes' star, he has more than enough quality to help David Moyes propel the Hammers up into the top half of the Premier League next season.