West Ham United chiefs are pursuing their first January signing for new manager Graham Potter, with the Englishman agreeing a two-year-contract to replace Julen Lopetegui this week as co-chairman David Sullivan now attempts to back him.

West Ham appoint Graham Potter as attention switches to January

The former Chelsea and Brighton boss took charge of his first game on Friday night against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, and attention now switches to the January market, where technical director Tim Steidten, Sullivan and the club's board will be hoping to make some needed January additions.

The east Londoners - who currently languish 14th in the Premier League table and possess one of the division's leakiest backlines this season - are desperately trying to transform their fortunes with the appointment of Potter, a tactician who worked wonders at Brighton on a very limited budget.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Fulham (home) January 14 Crystal Palace (home) January 18 Aston Villa (away) January 26 Chelsea (away) February 3 Brentford (home) February 15

West Ham have been repeatedly linked with a new forward, and are believed to be contenders to sign Evan Ferguson on loan from Potter's former club.

However, the Irons and any other interested side may have to wait until nearer the end of the month, as Brighton are yet to make a final decision on whether their striker can depart mid-season (GiveMeSport).

Reports in Portugal this week claimed that West Ham have also had a loan bid rejected for Arthur Cabral, but they could still negotiate an agreement if they agree to Benfica's conditions of an obligatory purchase option of around £12.5 million (A Bola).

Going back to their fragile defence, there are also rumours West Ham are in talks with Senou Coulibaly's entourage, with the Malian centre-back impressing on-lookers as a standout centre-half of the Cypriot first division.

Steidten and Sullivan's list of targets is beginning to take shape, but Potter actually has a personal request of his own.

Graham Potter wants Ben Chilwell at West Ham in January

£200,000-per-week Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has been frozen out of Enzo Maresca's Premier League squad, and it is now believed that West Ham's head coach could offer him an escape route across London.

Maresca confirmed that Chilwell could depart Chelsea in the coming weeks, in a pre-match press conference on Friday. According to a report by Football Transfers, Potter personally wants to sign Chilwell for West Ham, and the club are "pushing" to make it happen for him.

Potter's side are also actively trying to get full-back Vladimir Coufal out of the door to make room for Chilwell, with the former's contract expiring soon and there being zero sign of a renewal as things stand.

West Ham are after the 28-year-old on a temporary deal, and while his club would prefer to offload him permanently, they're in fact open to a loan if it means they can get Chilwell off their books for the second half 24/25.

Called an "underrated" player by podcaster Laurenz Vescoli, the former Leicester City star has earned caps for England and captained Chelsea in past seasons, winning the Champions League with them in 2021, so he's a player of real quality and experience if given the chance.