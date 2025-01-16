West Ham United manager Graham Potter is personally eager for the east Londoners to consider signing a Premier League player on loan, with the Englishman reportedly giving his thoughts on incomings after guiding them to their first win under his tutelage earlier this week.

West Ham seal first win under Potter 3-2 victory against Fulham

It hasn't taken long for Potter to secure three points in the Hammers hot seat, with West Ham beating Fulham 3-2 at a loud and atmospheric London Stadium earlier this week.

The thrilling five-goal encounter saw summer signing Carlos Soler score his first goal for West Ham with a stunning side-footed finish past the wrong-footed Bernd Leno in Fulham's net, with Tomas Soucek doubling their lead just two minutes later.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Crystal Palace (home) January 18 Aston Villa (away) January 26 Chelsea (away) February 3 Brentford (home) February 15 Arsenal (away) February 22

Their goals came against the run of play, but Potter would've been pleased by West Ham's ruthlessness in front of goal. Alexi Iwobi did grab one back for the away side with the first of his brace to make it 2-1, though Lucas Paqueta was soon on hand to restore the Irons' two-goal advantage after taking advantage of a serious Fulham blunder.

Iwobi's second wasn't enough to nick any kind of result for Fulham, as West Ham ran out eventual 3-2 winners, and after the game Potter revealed his plans to build a foundation of "togetherness" at the club.

"The start point is the foundation of togetherness and the foundation of a team," Potter told BBC Sport.

"We were far from perfect. But in terms of application of the players and how they fought and suffered, they were really, really, good.

"We have to look at the context of what happened and it's been a tough week for the players and we have players missing, especially in the forward areas. But nevertheless, the team spirit, the team effort and willingness to try were fantastic."

Another order of business for Potter is assisting the West Ham recruitment team as we approach the busy end of January. West Ham are in talks to sign a striker this month, with Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi among their targets (Florian Plettenberg). German media are also reporting that West Ham are closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig's Andre Silva, but this is yet to gain traction closer to home.

Potter wants West Ham to consider January deal for Chukwuemeka

According to very reliable club insider ExWHUemployee, they also have their eyes on bolstering the midfield before deadline day on February 3.

This has resulted in their interest in Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka. The 21-year-old's contract includes a £40 million release clause, but Potter apparently wants West Ham to consider a loan deal for Chukwuemeka.

“We have listed the names before but the two Chelsea lads Chukwuemeka and Dewsbury-Hall are loans that Potter is said to be very keen to explore,” said Ex. “We are also still very much interested in Dutch midfielder Banzuzi who we hope will join us over other clubs."

While the former Aston Villa gem is out of favour under Enzo Maresca, footballing legend Marcel Desailly has praised Chukwuemeka in the past, calling him "clinical" and an "artist" on the ball.