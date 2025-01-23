West Ham United are on the verge of sealing their first signing for new manager Graham Potter, as broadcaster Sky Sports share an exciting update out of the London Stadium.

West Ham attempting to support Graham Potter in January

There are gaping areas of the squad which need to be addressed by the Hammers hierarchy, with Potter looking to inspire an excellent second half to this Premier League campaign and potentially challenge for Europe.

West Ham have a large list of transfer targets for midfield and going forward, with reliable club insider ExWHUemployee recently sharing the players in Potter's thinking.

“The club does have some initial interest in Emanuel Emegha,” stated Ex (via West Ham Way).

“The 6’5 Dutch under 21s international has had a great season for Strasbourg in France and has 7 goals in 13 league appearances. The club started initial enquiries about 4 weeks ago, but it was considered a difficult transfer to complete.

"[Breel] Embolo is a highly rated Swiss international forward who plays for Monaco in France. West Ham have been linked with the forward a number of times in the past.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (away) January 26 Chelsea (away) February 3 Brentford (home) February 15 Arsenal (away) February 22 Leicester City (home) February 27

“His playing style has been likened to Michail Antonio’s, and he is seen as a good longer-term successor to him. Injuries have been a bit of a concern during his career and these would need further exploration via the medical should we chose to go ahead with it."

The credible club source also says that West Ham's recent appointment of Kyle Macauley as a transfer chief from Chelsea has delayed any serious movement for players, as Potter is keen to acquire his input.

“Macauley’s appointment has been on the cards since Potter’s appointment and this does explain why there has been little movement so far,” stated Ex again.

“With many of Steidten’s suggestions not being given approval as Potter wanted the input from Macauley. Having already been linked with [Kiernan] Dewsbury-Hall, although he started Chelsea’s game yesterday, and Carney Chukwuemeka, who wasn’t in the squad, these players may also further develop."

West Ham's manager is apparently very keen on exploring loan deals for Chukwuemeka and Dewsbury-Hall, but Chelsea's fringe duo are not the only midfielders on their radar heading into the final stretch of this January window.

West Ham agree deal to sign Ezechiel Banzuzi from OH Leuven

According to Sky, West Ham are closing in on the signing of OH Leuven midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi.

The Netherlands Under-21 international has impressed in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, seemingly catching the eyes of West Ham's scouting team. Banzuzi boasts two goals and five assists from 23 appearances in all competitions, with West Ham now apparently reaching an agreement for the 19-year-old.

"West Ham have agreed a deal with the Belgian club OH Leuven to sign midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi," said the broadcaster.

"The agreement is for £10 million up front plus £3 million in potential add-ons. Banzuzi due to fly for a medical in the next 24 hours. This one is on, and it should be completed relatively soon."

Interestingly, some Belgian media sources have since denied that Banzuzi is on his way to West Ham, so it will be interesting to see how this develops, and it shows how no transfer is officially complete until the player signs on the dotted line.