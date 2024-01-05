West Ham have reached out to a £50 million striker as manager David Moyes scour the market for new forward options, according to reports this week.

Steidten working on West Ham striker transfer

As previously reported by reliable media sources like club insider ExWHUemployee, Hammers technical director Tim Steidten wants to bring a new striker to West Ham in January.

Michail Antonio has been unavailable for large parts of the season through injury, and Moyes seemingly has little faith in back up option Danny Ings, who he's barely played so far.

Star winger Jarrod Bowen is taking up the mantle as West Ham's central striking option right now, with the Englishman doing very well in Antonio's stead. However, now that Mohammed Kudus has gone off to the Africa Cup of Nations for January, Moyes has few options to take Bowen's traditional place out wide.

A couple of injuries to key men like Bowen could also leave West Ham desperately short of attacking options, perhaps making the signing of a new number nine pretty imperative.

It is believed they have a few star names on their radar. Indeed, West Ham are showing a firm interest in Serhou Guirassy amid his electric season at Stuttgart, but so are half of Europe given the tantalising £15 million release clause in his contract.

Elsewhere, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is regularly linked with a move to east London. The Englishman, who's scored five goals in 19 top-flight outings this season, has played in nearly every single league game under Mikel Arteta. However, just nine of those appearances have been starts - prompting rumours to circulate over his future.

Other reports have suggested that title-contending Arsenal are willing to sell Nketiah this window if the right offer comes in.

Sharing an update on West Ham's links to the former Leeds loanee, journalist Dean Jones has dropped an interesting line this week.

Speaking to the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones claims West Ham have made contact with Nketiah by sounding him out alongside Crystal Palace.

“They’re checking out the market, looking for value and seeing if they can find someone who can raise the level of their frontline," said Jones on West Ham's plans to sign a new striker.

"I know they did sound out Eddie Nketiah just like Crystal Palace have, they didn’t get a good response, but that shows they’re looking.”

Eddie Nketiah's best league games for Arsenal - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Arsenal 5-0 Sheffield United 9.86 Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal 7.92 Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest 7.66 Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal 7.00 Arsenal 2-2 Fulham 6.96

Despite not starting him on a weekly basis, Arteta has called Nketiah a "top level" striker, and there are reports that the Gunners even value him at around £50 million.