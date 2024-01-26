West Ham United insider ExWHUemployee has shared an update on the club's transfer plans, naming the two players they could sign if both Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma leave.

West Ham's busiest week in January

David Moyes' side officially announced the signing of midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a loan deal from Man City today, with the England international set to help their charge for a European qualification place.

Phillips, who will wear the number 11 shirt, expressed his delight at joining West Ham when the club confirmed his arrival.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” said the Yorkshireman to their official website (whufc.co.uk).

“There’s always been a lot of speculation about me moving to West Ham, so I’m really excited to get going now. There’s so much to look forward to in the second half of the season for the Club and I can’t wait to be part of it.

“There’s an unbelievable group here and if I can come in and add the quality that I know I’m capable of, I’m sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season."

The 28-year-old could barely get a look-in at Eastlands, instead finding himself playing second fiddle behind one of the world's best defensive midfielders in Rodri.

Now, Phillips comes in to partner Edson Alvarez, and could prove to be an excellent alternative to the former when he is unavailable.

Following the ex-Leeds star, widespread reports indicate they have their eyes on two more players - Ibrahim Osman of FC Norsjaelland and Al-Ittihad winger Jota.

They're in talks to sign Osman and the deal has progressed quickly since earlier this week, according to Fabrizio Romano, while talkSPORT have also claimed that West Ham contact has been made with Jota.

Now, club insider Ex has shared an update on the club's pursuit of both men. He says that West Ham doing a double deal for Jota and Osman is possible before February 1, but on the condition they manage to offload both Benrahma and Fornals.

“It appears that Betis are leading the way with the fact that our former manager Manuel Pellegrini is their manager and he was in fact the man that originally bought Fornals to East London," said Ex on the future of Fornals to West Ham Way.

“The Spanish side hope to complete this signing this window. This could free up further funds and if Benrahma can be sold it raises the chances of us signing both Osman and Jota the two original targets."

“The main problem for the deal could be however the financial situations of both Spanish teams who apparently do not have much of a budget and would prefer a loan deal.”