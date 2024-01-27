West Ham are believed to be eyeing up a late January move for one club's "bargain" striker who's also been called "huge" by his manager.

West Ham linked with mulitple new forwards

On Friday, West Ham officially announced their first and only major signing of the window to date, having put pen to paper on a loan deal for England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Man City.

The 28-year-old, who is now David Moyes' highest-paid player at the club, will partner the likes of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse in midfield as West Ham chase European qualification.

West Ham could also sign talented young forward Ibrahim Osman from FC Norsjaelland before February 1, while Al-Ittihad winger Jota has also been subject to transfer talks (talkSPORT).

There is the small matter of a striker as well. Supporters have been eager to find out if West Ham and technical director Tim Steidten are still planning to bring another number nine through the door after plenty of speculation.

They've been linked with the likes of Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia and Chelsea's Armando Broja most recently, with Michail Antonio's injury issues proving a real worry for Moyes yet again this term.

The board also failed to replace Gianluca Scamacca last summer after the Italian departed for Atalanta.

West Ham eyeing late Callum Wilson deal

According to HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey, it is now believed that Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is on their agenda.

The Englishman, who's scored seven goals this season and 18 in the league last term, has been offered out to a host of top-flight clubs including Chelsea and Man United.

Both sides are searching for a new centre-forward before deadline day, and Wilson's availability is said to have piqued Moyes' interest. It is believed West Ham are eyeing up a late move for Wilson, as HITC claim he could now be available for a "bargain" price of £18 million.

The 31-year-old, who's been called "similar" to Brentford striker Ivan Toney by Football Transfers, has even scored against the east Londoners on many occasions, but a concern for them will be Wilson's less-than-ideal injury record in recent seasons.

The former Bournemouth striker has suffered from a plethora of hamstring problems in that time (Transfermarkt), but when Wilson is available, there is little denying he's a striker of real quality. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has called the player "huge" for his side.

"He's been incredible and I feel that his performance was right up there with one of the best I've seen him play, purely from a tactical perspective," said Howe after Newcastle thrashed Brighton 4-1 last year.

"He has to lead the press and the one we bounce off initially. He kept going right until the end and his goalscoring record is excellent.

"I'm delighted for him, he's a huge player for us and a big presence in the dressing room."