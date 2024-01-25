West Ham United have held talks with a "fascinating" new forward over joining them alongside FC Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman, according to broadcast giant talkSPORT.

Busy week at West Ham as Steidten eyes double signing

As we fast approach January deadline day, West Ham have enjoyed a very busy week of transfers with technical director Tim Steidten aiming to tie up a double deal.

The club have already put pen to paper on a loan move for Man City midfielder and England international Kalvin Phillips, who comes in to bolster manager David Moyes' midfield in what is a serious boost.

West Ham have largely struggled in the middle of the park when Edson Alvarez isn't available, so the 28-year-old's availability as an alternative or partner to the Mexican will prove invaluable.

Phillips struggled to establish himself under Pep Guardiola at Eastlands, with one of the world's best defensive midfielders, Rodri, always ahead of him in the City pecking order.

The former Leeds star is an established key player under Gareth Southgate at international level, though, and Moyes has long been an admirer of Phillips.

After moving for the Yorkshireman, West Ham have set their sights on Osman from Nordsjaelland, and talks have progressed rather quickly since news broke of their interest earlier this week.

The exciting 19-year-old is a product of the "Right to Dream" academy in Ghana, the same place West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus honed his craft as an up-and-coming talent.

Osman, despite his young age, has been a mainstay for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super Liga - making 16 appearances for them.

West Ham have wasted no time in getting their business done over the last few days, coming after a fairly quiet first few weeks of the winter window.

West Ham hold transfer talks with Jota

Alongside Osman, talkSPORT back that West Ham are eyeing up a loan move for Al-Ittihad forward Jota.

The 24-year-old, who is apparently eager to make a move back to Europe before February 1, is on the Hammers' radar ahead of deadline day.

It is believed West Ham have held talks with Jota over joining them in January, alongside two other English top flight clubs.

The former Celtic star is desperate to quit Saudi and Moyes' side could offer him a way out of the Middle East, but he'll have to take a big pay cut on his £200,000-per-week salary.

Al-Ittihad, for their part, are happy to cut their losses on the player after not even registering him in their domestic squad.

Jota bagged 11 goals and 11 assists during his final season at Celtic, with journalist Josh Bunting calling him a "fascinating watch".