West Ham United are looking at signing a new transfer target who's been praised for having the best season of his career to date.

West Ham in need of new forward

Much has been made about the future of manager David Moyes with his contract expiring this summer, and while the Scotsman divides opinion among West Ham's fan base, he certainly hasn't been helped by a lack of new forward options.

Both Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals vacated the London Stadium in January, leaving Moyes bereft of wide options, so that is surely something West Ham could look to fix this summer.

That wasn't for lack of trying, according to some reports, with journalist Graeme Bailey claiming last month that West Ham missed out on over half a dozen January deals. Indeed, it is thought they targeted Ismaila Sarr, Stephen Bergwijn, Marcos Leonardo, Ibrahim Osman, Jota, Hugo Ekitike and Armando Broja in the winter with all moves failing to materialise.

If injury were to befall either Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen or Lucas Paqueta - it would display just how short West Ham are of attacking options with just Danny Ings, Michail Antonio and youngster Divin Mubama behind them.

West Ham now looking at signing Fuhrich

According to Sky Sports Germany, and their journalist Dennis Bayer, West Ham are now looking at Stuttgart star Chris Fuhrich as a solution to their lack of star attacking depth.

The 26-year-old, who's bagged six goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga alone this season, is now a candidate for Germany's Euro 2024 squad following his excellent season at Stuttgart - and this has apparently piqued West Ham's interest.

“Chris Führich plays a strong season, has the best scorers of his entire career and is a very hot candidate to be in the German squad at the European Championship,” he told Sky Germany (via Sport Witness).

“Some teams have him on their lists, Leipzig for example, West Ham too, because in Führich’s new contract there is an exit clause anchored between €20m (£17.1m) and €25m (£21.3m), which is based on how well the VfB is doing this season.

Chris Fuhrich's best Bundesliga games for Stuttgart this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Stuttgart 5-0 Freiburg 8.85 Stuttgart 5-0 Bochum 8.75 Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Stuttgart 8.39 Stuttgart 5-2 Leipzig 8.36 FC Koln 0-2 Stuttgart 8.23

“In Cannstatt, they are a bit afraid that they could lose their wing player, Chris Führich, who is currently planning to play for VfB next year.”

The player himself is grateful to now be playing at this level, and who knows, he could maybe end up in England soon.

“There were certainly one or two situations in my career in which I couldn’t understand why I didn’t get the chance that I had earned at the time, but I’m not a fan of looking too far back,” said Führich on his recent rise at Stuttgart.

"I’m grateful to be where I am now. I’ve learned a lot from the past few years and taken a lot with me. When you reach a goal, you’re happy – no matter whether it was sooner or later.”