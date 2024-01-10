West Ham United are looking at signing a club's top goalscorer in January amid reports they're also chasing Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy, with Sky Sports sharing a fresh transfer update.

Moyes facing West Ham injury crisis

Michail Antonio's injury setback, coupled with fears surrounding star winger Jarrod Bowen, have reportedly motivated West Ham to dip into the January transfer market.

Manager David Moyes is facing an injury crisis in east London right now, as some reports have suggested that Bowen is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines at West Ham. Mohammed Kudus is also at the Africa Cup of Nations right now, leaving Moyes with precious few options in his attacking areas bar the out-of-favour Danny Ings, youngster Divin Mubama, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma.

To make matters worse, star midfielder Lucas Paqueta is set to be out for around a month with a calf injury.

The winter window represents an opportunity for West Ham and technical director Tim Steidten to rectify their shortage of forwards.

It is believed Steidten has worked on a deal to sign Guirassy this month (ExWHUemployee), coming amid his fine season in the Bundesliga. The Guinea international's contract also contains a £15 million release clause, which has put a host of Europe's top clubs on red alert.

As well as Guirassy, West Ham are believed to hold a keen interest in Jonathan Rowe of Norwich City, with Moyes searching for a number nine and goalscoring winger.

According to Sky Sports, who shared a fresh transfer update on Tuesday, Sunderland forward Jack Clarke is also a player of real interest to the Hammers as well.

Indeed, West Ham are looking at signing Clarke as well as other targets, adding that a deal is in "very early stages", coming amid his exceptional season in the Championship where he stands out as Sunderland's top goalscorer in all competitions.

The former Spurs starlet has bagged 12 Championship goals so far and is seriously resurrecting his career following a regrettable spell in north London. Clarke also has a further two assists, but given his importance to The Black Cats and manager Michael Beale, it is believed Sunderland won't let him go for less than £20 million this month (Scott Wilson).

Jack Clarke's best Championship games for Sunderland - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Sunderland 3-1 Norwich City 9.90 Blackburn 1-3 Sunderland 9.61 Hull City 0-1 Sunderland 9.16 QPR 1-3 Sunderland 9.00 Swansea 0-0 Sunderland 8.23

Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray believes he's a "super talent", heaping praise on the player after a brilliant display against Blackburn.

"The more the game went on, the more this team knows to give it to Clarke who can run it 40 yards up the pitch, he can cut inside, pass it to people in the box, he can shoot," said Mowbray.

“He’s a super talent, he’s a great kid and I don’t apologise for shouting at him and telling him he has to work hard because all the best players work harder than anybody else and their talent shines through.

“That’s what he has to do, to learn to work really hard out of possession for the team.”