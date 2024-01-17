West Ham United's search for a new striker has taken another twist as they now make a January move for Besiktas "rising star" Semih Kilicsoy.

Moyes working hard to sign new striker for West Ham

Injuries to Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta have left manager David Moyes with a serious lack of creative attacking options, with star summer signing Mohammed Kudus also at the Africa Cup of Nations.

While West Ham are hopeful that Bowen could be back from injury very soon, Moyes will still be minus an in-form natural striker, with the out-of-favour Danny Ings not exactly pulling up trees since his arrival from Aston Villa.

Recent reports claim that Moyes is personally working overtime to sign a striker for West Ham before the deadline, with talks apparently held for both Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord and Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy (Pete O'Rourke).

“I don't think David has had an out-and-out number nine, with Antonio used wide left and wide, right, while Bowen has cut inside from that wide right position,” said former West Ham boss Alan Curblishley, who urged the club to bring in a new centre-forward this month.

“They are yet to have an out-and-out centre forward that has come in and taken the mantle, so I think that’s their big priority, but that’s also where you spend the big money.

“They are stocked up very well in all the other positions, that just seems to be the main one which is lacking.”

Bowen has thrived as a makeshift centre-forward option, with Kudus also able to play the role, but both of their recent absences are exposing Moyes' serious lack of alternatives. Just one or two injuries can cripple West Ham's squad going forward, and if they're to qualify for Europe yet again, that is something Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten seriously need to rectify. If there is one thing elite sides must possess, it is strength in depth.

Supporters will be eager to hear who West Ham can bring in to shore up their attacking numbers, and alongside the aforementioned stars, a slightly lesser-known target has emerged.

According to Turkish football.com, West Ham have now made an approach to sign "rising star" striker Kilicsoy. The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene in Turkey this season, netting five goals in his last eight league appearances for Besiktas.

This has caught the eye of Steidten and co, with an enquiry being made over Kilicsoy's availability. The Irons have been extensively scouting Besiktas' teenage sensation, but are yet to make a formal offer despite expressing their real interest.

Kilicsoy, as per this report, is being tipped for Vincenzo Montella's Turkey national team squad if he can keep this hot streak of form going. There is no mention of how much Besiktas could charge for their starlet, but you can't imagine they'll let him go on the cheap.