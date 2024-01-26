Former footballer Massimo Brambati has claimed, after hearing from an agent friend, that West Ham have made a late January offer to sign a new transfer target for David Moyes.

West Ham enjoying busy end to January

This morning, West Ham finally confirmed the signing of England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan deal with a rumoured option to buy.

The 28-year-old comes in as technical director Tim Steidten's first winter signing, and will provide solid midfield depth alongside the likes of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek.

West Ham have struggled in the middle of the park when Alvarez in particular has been unavailable, so Phillips' addition not only provides an experienced partner for the Mexican, but also a quality alternative.

Widespread reports claim the Hammers are also attempting to strike a late deal for FC Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman. The 19-year-old, who is a product of the "Right to Dream" academy in Ghana like West Ham star Mohammed Kudus, is a pretty raw talent but Moyes' side have moved quickly this week as they aim to secure his services.

West Ham are currently in talks to sign Osman before February 1, while the likes of Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma could depart Rush Green to make way (ExWHUemployee).

It's been a busy last few days in east London as the club seek to back Moyes with fresh faces, and it's now believed West Ham have made a late offer to sign an unfamiliar name.

West Ham lodge late Valentin Carboni bid

According to Brambati, speaking to TUTTOmercatoWEB Radio this week, West Ham have bid £11 million to sign Valentin Carboni from Monza this month.

However, the forward wasn't too keen, and is said to have rebuffed the approach from them. Commenting on the futures of a few up-and-coming Argentine talents, Brambati explained:

"The truth is one: an agent friend of mine was in Riyadh for lunch with Ausilio, I know that West Ham offered 11 million pounds for Carboni, who is at Monza, but he responded in spades. For Soulè an offer arrived from Crystal Palace and Juve said no and 22 for Yildiz and he said no. It seems that Ausilio said that I'm alone, because Zhang hasn't been seen for six months. This is why Lautaro and the agent also have doubts about the ownership, the ones we have. Lautaro no longer asks for 6-7 million, if Haaland gets 30 maybe he he has a Real Madrid that gives him 15 or a City that gives him 17".

Valentin Carboni's best league games for Monza - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Frosinone 2-3 Monza 8.32 Monza 1-2 Juventus 7.30 AC Milan 3-0 Monza 6.56 Monza 1-1 Udinese 6.45 Verona 1-3 Monza 6.37

The 18-year-old has made 14 Serie A appearances this season, scoring two goals and assisting two others, but it appears West Ham have some convincing to do if they're to make another offer. Interestingly, Carboni has been likened to former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.