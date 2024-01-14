West Ham are said to be in ongoing talks to sign an "experienced" striker as manager David Moyes steps up his plans to bring in a new forward.

West Ham short of attacking options

Injuries to Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio have left Moyes with very few star attacking options to choose from over the next few weeks.

Mohammed Kudus is also at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana at this moment in time, leaving Moyes with just Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, youngster Divin Mubama and the out-of-favour Danny Ings as his only options. This has apparently kicked West Ham into life, and it is believed that Moyes is personally working hard to sign a new striker.

They've been linked with a host of new centre-forwards over the past week alone, and there are also suggestions that West Ham are keen on a goal-scoring winger.

Sunderland starlet Jack Clarke, Norwich City ace Jonathan Rowe and Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn have been tipped as targets for the Irons, while the club are said to be eyeing up a few number nines.

Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez, AZ Alkmaar ace Vangelis Pavlidis, fellow Greek Fotis Ioannidis and Stuttgart hitman Serhou Guirassy stand out among the many who West Ham are thought to be keen on.

The latter is apparently being chased by half of Europe, though Hammers technical director Tim Steidten has been working on a deal to sign Guirassy this month.

“As we have reported for some time, Serhou Guirassy is still a top target for the club this January,” said club insider ExWHUemployee recently.

“Tim Steidten has worked on this potential deal, although I must stress there are many others keen on the player. Not only has his performances attracted other top clubs to look at the player, but the fact he’s got a £15m release clause makes the competition for his signature fierce. Another stumbling block is the player is part of the Guinea side at the AFCON, although they are not expected to advance far due to a tough group they are in.”

The 27-year-old has scored a brilliant 17 Bundesliga goals in just 14 appearances for Stuttgart this season, alerting a host of clubs across Europe.

West Ham enter Guirassy transfer talks

Sharing an update on the club's interest in the forward, journalist Pete O'Rourke has some very interesting news for Football Insider. The reporter claims West Ham are now in ongoing talks to sign Guirassy, and are really keen to bring him to east London.

They're also in discussions over Gimenez, with Moyes' side extremely keen on bringing on one of the two. West Ham's manager is stepping up plans to bring in a new striker, and it appears Guirassy is an option firmly on the table.

Alongside his attributes as a potent goalscorer, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has also branded the Guinea international "very experienced".