West Ham United are targeting a "clinical" striker for manager David Moyes as his club now become willing to sell in January, suggests reliable transfer journalist David Ornstein.

Moyes sets sights on new striker for West Ham

A knee recovery setback for Michail Antonio, coupled with an injury to Jarrod Bowen and AFCON absence for Mohammed Kudus, has exposed Moyes' glaring lack of options in the attacking areas behind his traditional starting eleven.

Midfield star Lucas Paqueta, a source of real dynamism and creativity through the middle at West Ham, is also expected to be out for around two months through injury himself.

These absences have proved a big worry for Moyes, who has few options turn to but the likes of Said Benrahma, Danny Ings and youngster Divin Mubama at the time of writing.

West Ham also failed to replace striker Gianluca Scamacca last summer despite their efforts, with Moyes personally determined to bring in a new number nine this month.

According to recent reports, West Ham talks have been held for Serhou Guirassy and Santiago Gimenez, as both strikers seriously impress for Stuttgart and Feyenoord respectively.

West Ham also targeting Armando Broja

There have been others mentioned as well, like Greek star Vangelis Pavlidis, but Ornstein now says West Ham are in the frame to sign Chelsea forward Armando Broja as well.

The Albania international, who enjoyed a fine 2021/2022 season on loan at Southampton, has since struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.

Ornstein claims Chelsea are becoming ready to sell him this month, with West Ham now eyeing a move for Broja alongside a host of other clubs.

The 22-year-old arguably needs a fresh start, and east London could be the perfect place given Moyes' need for a striker. Broja is also still very young and has room to grow exponentially as a player, with pundits like Alan Shearer already praising his eye for goal.

“Let me tell you, this lad is clinical,” Shearer told Premier League Productions (via TEAMtalk).

“His goal against Brentford made him the youngest player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four home starts. As a striker it’s all about taking chances and scoring goals, so stats like this tell me he can thrive in the Premier League."

Former Leeds forward Noel Whelan, commenting on Broja's past links to West Ham, suggested that he'd be a brilliant addition.

“Broja’s proven that he can do it in the Premier League after a good successful season at Southampton," said Whelan to Football Insider.

“He’s a player with strength, can run in behind, hold the ball up and scores all different types of goals."

Other reports suggest Chelsea value Broja at around £35 million.