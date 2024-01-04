West Ham are reportedly ready to meet one club's asking price to sign their attacker who left ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane "really impressed".

West Ham set sights on new striker in January

Despite Jarrod Bowen's successful adaptation to a more central attacking role this season, where he has thrived under David Moyes, it is believed West Ham could sign a new striker in January.

Mohammed Kudus will be unavailable for large parts of this month, as he travels to represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Moyes doesn't appear to favour Danny Ings as an option. Michail Antonio has also been unavailable through injury, which leaves the Hammers pretty short of striker options both in a makeshift sense and in terms of natural choices.

As a result, the likes of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke and PSG striker Hugo Ekitike are reported West Ham targets this month, as Moyes chases yet another European qualification place come the end of 2023/2024.

One name who some supporters will be familiar with is Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia, who was actually linked with a move to east London in the summer of 2021.

Sky Sports claimed back then that West Ham were targeting Dia as a replacement for Sebastien Haller, and it appears their fondness of the Senegal international hasn't waned in the slightest.

West Ham ready to meet asking price for Dia

According to Italian news outlet Il Mattino, West Ham are ready to meet Salernitana's asking price for Dia alongside German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Serie A club want to sell Dia in January, and have set a valuation of around £14 million - a price which West Ham are willing to match. Napoli are also interested in signing the 27-year-old, so it appears there could be quite a race developing for his signature.

The African scored 16 goals in 33 league appearances on loan at Salernitana last term on loan, before making his move there permanent in the summer from Villarreal. Some media sources have even suggested that Arsenal are eyeing up a move for Dia to strengthen their own forward line, which is a clear indication of just how highly rated he could be in England.

Boulaye Dia's best Serie A games for Salernitana - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Salernitana 2-2 Cagliari 7.97 Sassuolo 2-2 Salernitana 7.32 Salernitana 1-1 Udinese 6.96 Salernitana 0-2 Napoli 6.82 Atalanta 4-1 Salernitana 6.50

Dia also has six goals in 25 caps for his native Senegal, and was a member of their most recent AFCON winning team. International teammate and ex-Liverpool ace Mane, speaking to Foot Sur7 (via Ligue 1) in 2020, tipped the forward for stardom after being left "very impressed" by Dia's qualities as a player.

"I didn't know him before," he explained.

"But since the start of the season I started to follow him, and I'm really impressed by his qualities. I think he won't stay at Reims forever, believe me!"