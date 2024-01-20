West Ham United are now weighing up a late January bid to sign a player who's been called "the best" in his country this season.

West Ham shortlist 20 players ahead of potential January moves

According to some media sources, the Hammers have shortlisted as many as 20 transfer targets as technical director Tim Steidten and co-chairman David Sullivan decide who to move for.

Claret & Hugh contributor and founder of westhamfootball.co.uk, Sean Whetstone, says West Ham have a long list of candidates who the club are considering to strengthen manager David Moyes' options.

This comes amid widespread reports that West Ham have opened talks to sign Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips in particular, with Moyes looking to strengthen his midfield.

While both James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have impressed in that position, injuries could leave West Ham desperately short of alternatives.

Lucas Paqueta is also expected to be out for around two months with his calf problem, while Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd are currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

Moyes' midfield is being stretched pretty thin in some respects, leaving little wonder West Ham are looking at the likes of Phillips.

Now, as per a report from HITC, the Irons are said to be considering a new transfer target to bolster Moyes' options.

West Ham weighing up late O'Riley move

According to their information, Celtic star Matt O'Riley is the man in question, coming amid his phenomenal SPFL campaign north of the border.

The 23-year-old midfielder boasts 10 goals and seven assists across 21 league starts this season, which will come as enticing for Moyes given his real creativity in the final third.

HITC claim West Ham are weighing up a late January bid to sign O'Riley alongside a host of other sides, and it will be interesting to see if they advance that interest.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon even called him the best player in Scotland right now.

“Matt’s had a huge impact on the team this season. He’s been magnificent. Wherever I’ve watched him, be it domestically or in Europe, he’s been excellent,” said Lennon to the Scottish Sun.

“His three assists in the Champions League were out of this world, and his game has just improved no end. Under Brendan, he’s scoring a lot of goals, and creating so many opportunities. He’s always a threat, and he’s got a real knack of making those late runs into the box, undetected.

“He’s a fantastic talent. He’s proven himself at the highest level, in the Champions League. He’s been the best player in Scotland this season."