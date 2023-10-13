West Ham United had an interesting summer transfer window, with the alarm bells initially ringing over the fact that Declan Rice had departed. The arrival of players like James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez silenced that alarm, and the Hammers have since got off to an impressive start in the Premier League this season to make the academy graduate's exit a forgotten woe.

David Moyes will be well-aware of the need to avoid any further damaging exits, though, making the January transfer window a particularly interesting one. Reports suggest that West Ham do have a plan if one star leaves the club in the winter window, however, with a potential return for a summer target that they missed out on.

West Ham transfer news: Zouma and Maguire

The latest West Ham transfer news, as per 90min, has seen Kurt Zouma linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in January, which would leave the Hammers without one of their most important defenders. The Frenchman has started every Premier League game so far this season, and has taken the captain's armband following Rice's exit.

Moyes is undoubtedly a fan of his captain, previously praising the defender, telling Football London: "We are trying to challenge the top teams because I want to be right there at the top and those players can show they are good enough to play for the international teams. Kurt has played really really well for us. He’s been a colossus in the games he has played so his form will not go unnoticed."

If the former Chelsea man does depart, the latest Harry Maguire transfer news has indicated that West Ham could return for the out-of-favour Manchester United centre-back.

According to 90min, those at the London Stadium are still interested in the England international, despite a move in the summer collapsing after a £30m deal was agreed. West Ham know all about the defender's quality, too, given Maguire's record against West Ham, which has seen him end the day on the winning side eight times throughout his career.

The London club, of course, reinforced their defensive options in the summer window with the arrival of Konstantinos Mavropanos, but the exit of Zouma would leave them back to square one, and in need of yet another arrival within Moyes' defensive line. When the January transfer window does arrive, the Hammers will certainly be an interesting club to watch, especially if they suffer yet another high-profile exit.

How has Harry Maguire performed this season?

Despite remaining out-of-favour, injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have seen Maguire thrown back into the Manchester United side at times this season. And he has, much to his credit, impressed at times, recently earning the praise of England teammate Marc Guehi, who told BBC Radio 5Live, via The York Press: “He is a top professional, a great guy to have around the camp, one of the leaders.

“I think people forget things very quickly, but he was Manchester United captain, someone who has played for England at many, many top competitions and has helped the team and the nation to get where they are today. So, let’s not forget what he has done in a hurry because he is definitely a top player and an even better person for sure.”